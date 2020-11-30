Cardinals Let Loss 'Stew for 24 Hours,' Move on to Rams

In the aftermath of yet another close loss this season for the Arizona Cardinals, players are grasping for a way to cope. After achieving a 6-3 record through nine weeks of the NFL season, Arizona finds itself at 6-5 entering Week 13 and a 'Hail Murray' away from a losing record.

With three critical NFC West matchups on tap in the final five games — hosting the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers before hitting the road to play the Rams again — the Cardinals need to figure out quickly a way to win games if a playoff push is on the horizon.

"Honestly, my thoughts right now is go in to work tomorrow, watch the film, getting together with the team, with the coaches and fixing everything that we can fix to get ready for the next opponent, which is the Rams," outside linebacker Markus Golden said Sunday. "And that's the NFL for you. It'll be ups and downs, but you've got to be able to push. I'm looking forward to pushing and doing what we've got to do to get right and get some wins."

Expectations for the franchise have dramatically risen since the 5-10-1 campaign in the first year of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray. While that is a sign of overall organizational success, meeting those lofty goals comes with additional pressure.

In starting left guard Justin Pugh's estimate, the team is not doing enough when games actually matter. It was evident Sunday in a 20-17 defeat to the struggling New England Patriots.

"We've got to step up in the biggest moments, everyone across the board," Pugh said Sunday. "It just seems like we're not making those big plays at those big moments. Go in there, watch the film, offensive line, we've got to do a better job of getting a push and really making sure there's no run-throughs, things like that. We've got to get in here, we've got to watch this film, see what went wrong on those big plays.

"We're in this together. It's all 11 guys out there. And I'm excited about the character of the men in this room. I keep harping on that. That's what's going to get us through in these toughest moments and when adversity strikes, that's what we've got to lean on: Our character."

There have been several key moments across multiple games this season where, had the Cardinals executed properly, results could have been different. Yet, the NFL is unforgiving and lapses in judgement are not forgiven.

Such was the case for Arizona Sunday, none more so potentially glaring than a Patriots' goal-line stand that stuffed running back Kenyan Drake on fourth down to prevent a touchdown that would have put the Cardinals up 17-7 heading into the half before also receiving the kickoff at the start of the third quarter. Instead, Arizona took a 10-7 lead that did not last.

"We're going to look back and we're going to be angry, we're going to be upset," Pugh said. "But we've got to let that stew for 24 hours and then get over it and move on to the next one."

Despite a solid defensive showing Sunday, limiting New England quarterback Cam Newton to just 9-of-18 passing for 84 yards and two interceptions, the offense did not do enough to secure a victory.

"You've got to work hard," Golden said. "It's part of the NFL. It's not easy to win in the NFL. Everybody wants to win, everybody wants to get out there because we work so hard all week to get the win. But at the same time, you've got to go back to the drawing board. You've got to be excited for stuff like this. And that's what I live for. And I know a lot of the guys are ready to get back to work and do whatever we can to fix it and get back on a winning streak."

The Cardinals have been consistent throughout the season in saying the right things. They preach not getting overly emotional, win or lose, and treating each practice week with the utmost intensity. However, words don't win games.

The franchise is going to need every ounce of energy in the final push of the season in order to reach the heights they anticipated at the year's onset.

"We're going to find out what we're made of," Pugh said. "I always say, 'Adversity; and when things don't go your way, you find out the character of the men in the room.' And I know the character of the men we have. I'm excited. We have to look at it that way and we have to go out there and we have to fight, we have to battle. Nothing's easy. Nothing's given to you in the NFL and we've got to go out there and we've got to earn it."