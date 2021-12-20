Lions Talk Following Upset Victory Over Cardinals

Hear straight from the Detroit Lions following a shocking victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

The morning after feels no different: The Arizona Cardinals should have won that game.

The Detroit Lions became only the third team since 1970 to possess the league's worst record (minimum eight games played) to defeat a team with the NFL's top record in a minimum of eight games, according to NFL Research.

The Lions thoroughly dominated in all three phases of the game from start to finish in a 30-12 win over the Cardinals.

The lone saving grace in the aforementioned stat?

The previous two teams to lose — 1995 Cowboys and 2004 Patriots — went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

However, as AllCardinals' Howard Balzer points out, this team isn't playing like a playoff team at the moment, let alone a squad capable of holding a Lombardi Trophy.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game his team's job on bottling up quarterback Kyler Murray was key.

“That was—throw caution to the wind. That’s one of those you either win or you lose by 50," Campbell said.

"Fortunately, it worked in our favor, but we knew we needed to be aggressive. You know you can’t go timid against these guys and you had to force them to play your game. If you play their game, you’re going to be in trouble, and so we did that.”

For the Cardinals, stopping Lions quarterback Jared Goff was an important task.

However, Goff moved to 8-1 all-time against the Cardinals after completing 21-of-26 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a 139.7 passer rating in stark contrast to Murray's 72.9.

“He made some outstanding throws today. My gosh, the first one to (Amon-Ra) St. Brown was unbelievable. Just how he had to step up, release it quick, it’s there. That’s a heck of a play," said Campbell.

"The throw to (Josh) Reynolds right before halftime. Huge play. He got us in the right play, I thought he maneuvered well. He took some hits, he bounced back. I thought he played outstanding.”

Goff also managed to hang tough in the pocket while making those passes, garnering multiple roughing the passer calls to extend drives. However, Goff came up limping after having his leg rolled on.

Campbell said he wasn't worried.

“No, he’s pretty tough," Campbell said. "I told him I appreciated the sacrifice to get us some personal fouls. Way to sacrifice for the team.”

Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris also spoke after the game about playing against Kyler Murray, leading the Lions in total tackles (12), sacks (1.5), tackles for loss (3) and quarterback hits (2).

Harris said, “Yeah, he’s real agile. That’s a credit to him. He’s also on the shorter end of quarterbacks, no disrespect to him. He’s just very, very agile. Guys just did a great job of containing him as much as we could and just tried to come away with tackles.

“It really is a matter of getting off the ball and then reacting to the tackles, trying to read their sets. Then also, just knowing how to contain and come back. It’s called contra rushing, meaning getting to the level of the quarterback.

"You come back in and try to fold the pocket. Guys in the middle, guys up the middle definitely have pressure on him and try to keep him floating back. It is hard to rush and contain him, but we did the best we could tonight.”

The Lions certainly did more than their best in their efforts, spurring national conversation about the Cardinals and whether or not they're a true playoff contender.

Heading into the game, the Cardinals were adamant the Lions were better than their 1-11-1 record showed. They found out the hard way.