Listen: Howard Balzer Joins the Extra Point Podcast for Cards-Rams Preview

October 2, 2021
Listen: Howard Balzer Joins Extra Point Podcast for Cards-Rams Preview

Howard Balzer joins forces with 3TV's Mark McClune to discuss the upcoming Cardinals-Rams matchup.
There's many questions the Arizona Cardinals will need to answer, and AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer may have some answers. 

Balzer joined azfamily, 3TV and CBS 5's Mark McClune on the "Extra Point Podcast" to discuss a handful of topics ahead of Sunday's game. 

The Cardinals look to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2012, while also attempting to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and stop an eight-game skid against Sean McVay and Co. 

Topics of discussion include Rodney Hudson's argument for MVP, Chandler Jones' Hall of Fame case and Aaron Donald's reputation as a terrifying presence on the football field. 

Stream: https://bit.ly/2XXMWCZ 

Apple: http://apple.co/2OgNSOh 

Spotify: http://spoti.fi/3wlM5sv

© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
