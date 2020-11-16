After Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins ripped a Hail Mary out of the sky between three Bills defenders to propel Arizona into first place in the NFC West, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the team to celebrate. Well, for just 12 hours.

It's a quick turnaround this week for the Cardinals as they face the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks are one of the two teams, along with the Los Angeles Rams, tied with Arizona in the division, and Thursday is the last battle Arizona has with them. On a short week, the Cardinals have to ramp up quickly.

In a postgame victory speech, Kingsbury mentioned what Sunday’s thriller could do for Arizona going forward.

"That's the type of win that gets us rolling," Kingsbury said. "That's the type you build off of. Now we set ourselves up for a Thursday night showdown. Let's celebrate this one for 12 hours, not 24 this time. Get your 12 good ones in and then get ready for prime time on Thursday night."

The last win the Cardinals had before Sunday was against Seattle in Week 7, a wild overtime spectacle that ended with a walk-off field goal.

That hype was stalled by the impending bye week, however, and Arizona lost after the break to Miami.

Now, they have just three full days in between Sunday's game to keep the momentum going, hence the 12 hours to celebrate.

The mood at the postgame press conferences was night and day compared to last week thanks to Hopkins’ heroics. That vibe translated to the locker room.

"It was good," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "It was fun. It's always a great feeling to be on the other side of a loss. Obviously, last week we lost and then we were coming back this week and to finish a game like that, where some people might have thought we were going to lose, it's a great feeling.

"I don't how it would've felt if we would've lost that game because I feel like we had a lot of opportunities to pull away before even getting into that situation. I'm glad we fought, we kept fighting. But it's a big win."

Hopkins was collected postgame after making what he called the top catch of his career.

He said that beating a playoff team in the way they did not only gives them momentum to continue winning, but a drive to.

"We have a division opponent on Thursday," Hopkins said. "A win like this, it gives a team like us a lot of motivation. We're really hungry. We play with a lot of passion on the field. I think a win like this, especially at the last minute, gives the team a boost."

It wasn’t just that the Cardinals won at the buzzer, or with two seconds left, but that they came back from down 14 against a previously 7-2 squad. They showed similar will against Seattle, as they trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter. Add in the stakes that cornerback Patrick Peterson laid out last week by calling the second half of the season the “playoffs” for Arizona, and the win is amplified.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries, whose reaction to the catch made highlight reels everywhere, said the team will carry the "good vibes" over, but focus cannot be on the past.

"Today is all Seattle," Humphries said Monday morning. "Were definitely carrying momentum, but we have to refocus. We can’t celebrate too long. We'll be on a plane in a few days. Those Thursday night games are tricky."

Several Cardinals have said this year it is easier to prepare for the next opponent after feeling good from a win.

Humphries said that team was locked in at workouts on Monday, usually a day off but not on such a short week. Kingsbury said the team knows it's in for a fight in the rematch against Seattle, so the focus is on.

"It obviously gives us some confidence; we know it's going to be another dog fight on Thursday," Kingsbury said. "It'll come fast, but our guys like playing when the spotlight is on us and I'm excited about Thursday night."

Humphries said it is a good feeling to be winning. But, he's been with the team for several losing seasons and he remembers the memes about them. That, he said, keeps him humble with more to prove.

Thursday is a big opportunity.