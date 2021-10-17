    • October 17, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Visit Browns in High-Stakes Contest

    After fighting through COVID battles all week, the Cardinals will be a little short-staffed on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Welcome to AllCardinals' live blog of the Week 6 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. Stay here for live updates, analysis, insight and more as the Cardinals look to remain unbeaten in Cleveland. 

    Inactives

    Browns Inactives:

    RB Nick Chubb

    CB A.J. Green

    LB Malcolm Smith

    T Jedrick Wills Jr.

    T Jack Conklin

    DT Tommy Togiai.

    Pregame Notes

    If you haven't already, check out Alex Weiner's Game Day Morning Notebook that has a wealth of information that arrived in the morning on the game. 

    We learned more about how the Cardinals plan to navigate their recent COVID outbreak, got a better idea of who's in and out for the game before official injury reports were released and more. 

    Arizona remains the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 5-0, and a win would improve the team to 6-0 for the first time since 1974. The Cardinals currently hold a four-game winning streak over the Browns that dates back to 2007. 

    Sunday morning also brought additions to the Reserve/COVID list, as defensive lineman Corey Peters tested positive and became the fifth member of the organization (not including general manager Steve Keim) to be added to the list. He joins outside linebacker Chandler Jones, defensive end Zach Allen, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner.

    The fits:

