LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Cuts Day

The Arizona Cardinals need to cut the roster to 53 players by 1 PM local time.

Monday, 8-30

The Cardinals got a head start on cuts Monday morning as the team announced 10 players were placed on waivers:

OL Shaq Calhoun

RB Tavien Feaster

WR KeeSean Johnson

OL Michal Menet

DL Cam Murray

CB Picasso Nelson

WR A.J. Richardson

LB Evan Weaver

P Ryan Winslow

LB Bryson Young

Those are the only 10 Arizona has announced as official cuts, but throughout the day Monday more names were reported:

DL Josh Mauro (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)

CB Jace Whittaker (Josh Weinfuss, ESPN)

S Chris Banjo (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

S James Wiggins (Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus)

S Shawn Williams (Tom Pelissero, NFL Media)

WR Andre Baccellia (Josh Weinfuss, ESPN)

The Cardinals also announced they activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from reserve/COVID-19 and placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve. He will remain there until healthy or an injury settlement is reached. Arizona also agreed to an injury settlement and parted ways with linebacker Terrance Smith, terminating his contract.

Monday evening, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported cornerback Malcolm Butler is dealing with an unknown personal matter and is considering retirement from the NFL.

Tuesday, 8-31

The deadline to have a roster at 53 players is at 1 PM Arizona time. There are 69 players on the active roster and two on reserve/COVID-19 as Tuesday begins. That includes tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has a roster exemption as part of the International Pathways Player program. He will be a 17th player on the practice squad unless he surprisingly is part of the 53-man roster.