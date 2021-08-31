August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Cuts Day

The Arizona Cardinals need to cut the roster to 53 players by 1 PM local time.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday, 8-30

The Cardinals got a head start on cuts Monday morning as the team announced 10 players were placed on waivers:

  • OL Shaq Calhoun
  • RB Tavien Feaster
  • WR KeeSean Johnson
  • OL Michal Menet
  • DL Cam Murray
  • CB Picasso Nelson
  • WR A.J. Richardson
  • LB Evan Weaver
  • P Ryan Winslow
  • LB Bryson Young

Those are the only 10 Arizona has announced as official cuts, but throughout the day Monday more names were reported:

  • DL Josh Mauro (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)
  • CB Jace Whittaker (Josh Weinfuss, ESPN)
  • S Chris Banjo (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • S James Wiggins (Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus)
  • S Shawn Williams (Tom Pelissero, NFL Media)
  • WR Andre Baccellia (Josh Weinfuss, ESPN)

The Cardinals also announced they activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from reserve/COVID-19 and placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve.  He will remain there until healthy or an injury settlement is reached. Arizona also agreed to an injury settlement and parted ways with linebacker Terrance Smith, terminating his contract. 

Monday evening, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported cornerback Malcolm Butler is dealing with an unknown personal matter and is considering retirement from the NFL.

Tuesday, 8-31

The deadline to have a roster at 53 players is at 1 PM Arizona time. There are 69 players on the active roster and two on reserve/COVID-19 as Tuesday begins. That includes tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has a roster exemption as part of the International Pathways Player program. He will be a 17th player on the practice squad unless he surprisingly is part of the 53-man roster.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim (left) talks with head coach Kliff Kingsbury during Red & White Practice at Stare Farm Stadium.
News

LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Cuts Day

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) celebrates an uncalled interception with teammates at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Tennessee Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 45-26.
News

Reports: Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler Contemplating Retirement

Colt McCoy
News

NFL Quarterbacks on Sideline for Preseason

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips (97) prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
News

Cardinals Activate DT Jordan Phillips, Place CB Darqueze Dennard on Injured Reserve

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Cardinals Practice Report: Chandler Jones Returns to the Field

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson
News

Are More Surprise Departures Coming on Cardinals Roster?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (19) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) in the second half during a game on Sep. 8, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.
News

Cardinals Cut WR KeeSean Johnson, Nine Others

Kingsbury
News

Arizona Cardinals 53-Man Roster Projection