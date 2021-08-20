LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Host Chiefs in Second Preseason Game

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in preseason action. Keep up with the game on AllCardinals' live blog.

Welcome to AllCardinals' live blog of preseason week two action. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.

After a thrilling 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals prepare themselves for a second week of battle. On deck? The Kansas City Chiefs, as the defending AFC champions make the trek to State Farm Stadium on Friday.

Pre-Game

We know a few things: Kansas City will be playing their starters for one half of football. As for Arizona? Head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't reveal much. However, we do know quarterback Kyler Murray will see a few snaps along with most other starters.

The Cardinals will be without a few guys tonight: Justin Pugh, Andy Isabella and Jordan Phillips are out due to being on the Reserve/COVID list. Superstars Chandler Jones and DeAndre Hopkins also aren't expected to play.

Hopkins was spotted dressed for warmups despite Kingsbury saying he wasn't expected to play.

Justin Murray and Brian Winters will also be out for a second week on the offensive line. As for the defensive line, J.J. Watt and Rashard Lawrence also aren't expected to play as well.

As for returning starters, A.J. Green and Budda Baker are among a handful of names looking to make their presence felt in their first taste of preseason action. Defensive linemen Leki Fotu and Zach Allen also should see their first snaps tonight.

COVID Update:

Kingsbury/Mahomes meet prior to the game:

Alex Weiner reporting TE Maxx Williams not spotted for warmups. Darrell Daniels was taking first-team reps.

First Quarter

Kansas City has won the toss and deferred. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense will get the ball first. Rondale Moore back to return.

-ESPN mentioned Kyler's completion percentage was the second-worst in the league on third down over the last few years, and the former OU quarterback misses on que. Cardinals punt after going three and out, and the Chiefs take over.

Both teams already penalized, still over ten minutes left in the first quarter.