Longtime Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Signs with Minnesota Vikings

Longtime Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Signs with Vikings

Patrick Peterson is a Cardinals franchise icon, but will play his next game elsewhere.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson has played 154 games, intercepted 28 passes and earned three All-Pro first-team selections as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. However, next year, he will be putting on another uniform for the first time in his 10-year NFL career. 

Peterson reportedly signed a one-year contract to join the Minnesota Vikings. The deal is reported to be worth $10 million, but further details have not yet surfaced. 

The Cardinals selected Peterson fifth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he started every game for the next eight years. The only time he did not start in his career was when he was suspended for six games in 2019 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. 

Since the Cardinals moved to the Valley in 1988, Peterson is second in the franchise in interceptions and pass breakups, trailing only Aeneas Williams and Adrian Wilson, respectively. 

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) looks on against the Washington Football Team during the first half at State Farm Stadium.

On the latest episode of his podcast "All Things Covered," which released on Wednesday morning, Peterson discussed that a deal was coming. 

He said, “We have got a couple teams on the hook right now, don’t want to say who. It should happen pretty quickly, so stay tuned.”

His departure leaves the Cardinals with four cornerbacks on the roster, only one of whom played more than 48 snaps last year. Byron Murphy Jr. is the sole returner who had a notable role last year. He played in the slot while Peterson and unrestricted free agent Dre Kirkpatrick lined up on the outside. 

Robert Alford is back on a one-year deal after he missed the last two seasons with multiple injuries. 

The other two are Jace Whittaker, who played 48 defensive snaps last year, and Picasso Nelson Jr., who has yet to make his debut. 

The Cardinals have made a series of moves this offseason to build a "win-now" team for 2021. On Wednesday alone, they added seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal, traded for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and added two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater on a two-year contract. 

But, cornerback is still a position of deep need, one that the Cardinals could still address in free agency and in the draft. They own the 16th overall pick in the first round. 

