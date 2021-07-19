Longtime NFL WR/KR Ted Ginn Jr. Retires; Spent One Season with Arizona Cardinals

The former top-10 pick spent the 2014 season with the Cardinals.

Wide receiver and special teamer Ted Ginn Jr., who spent 14 seasons in the NFL including one with the Arizona Cardinals, is retiring, per reports Saturday. Ginn, 36, was the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

He signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals as a free agent in March, 2014. His role in Arizona was more so as a returner than as a wideout.

In Week 2, while visiting the New York Giants, Ginn returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown. The score gave the Cardinals a 19-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, and Arizona held on to start the year 2-0.

That was Ginn's only touchdown of the season, both as a receiver and a returner. However, he did finish seventh in the NFL in yards per punt return, albeit just 21st in yards per kickoff return.

As a receiver, Ginn caught only 14 passes on 26 targets.

The Cardinals finished the year 11-5, good enough for a wild-card spot in the playoffs. They faced the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers to open the post-season.

His first return came with 19 seconds left in the first half. The Cardinals were leading 14-13, and he returned a Graham Gano kick 48 yards. This gave Cardinals quarterback Ryan Lindley a chance to heave the ball in the closing seconds of the half, but his throw to Ginn was incomplete.

Ginn's next stamp on the game was a dubious one. He was hit by Melvin White during a kickoff return and fumbled. Carolina recovered on the Arizona 3-yard line. The Panthers scored soon after and took a 27-14 lead. The Cardinals never got back within striking distance and were eliminated.

Ginn was released the following offseason. Ironically, he signed with the Panthers and scored a touchdown against the Cardinals in Carolina's NFC Championship Game victory during the 2015 playoffs.

After the Cardinals, he spent two total seasons in Carolina, three with the New Orleans Saints and one on the Chicago Bears prior to retiring.

Although his best year certainly was not with the Cardinals, Ginn had some bright moments in the Valley. Overall, he ended his career with some of the most electrifying returns of his era, finishing with seven touchdowns and 11th on the all-time return yards list.