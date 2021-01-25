Report: Chargers Poach Swinton II for ST Coach Vacancy

The former Arizona Cardinals assistant special teams coach is reportedly getting a better opportunity with a new team.

Brandon Staley has reportedly settled on his first coordinator hire as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, former Arizona Cardinals assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II is being hired to fill the Chargers special teams coach vacancy. It is the first of potentially three coordinator hirings, depending on if Staley brings on both an offensive and defensive coordinator.

Swinton II was hired to the full-time assistant role with the Cardinals on Feb. 5, 2020, but had previously been brought onto the Cardinals staff by head coach Kliff Kingsbury as an NFL diversity coaching fellow in 2019. He served several different roles before his promotion for the franchise during that stretch.

Having more than a decades worth of NFL assistant experience as he enters a new phase with the Chargers, Swinton II arrived in Arizona with an extensive background as a special teams coach. He previously worked as the San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator in 2016 and coached special teams with the Chicago Bears in 2015 and 2017), Denver Broncos from 2013-14, Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and then-known St. Louis Rams from 2009-11.

In the 2018 season, Swinton II was an offensive assistant with the Detroit Lions and spent training camp in 2019 as a special teams intern with the Cardinals as part of the diversity fellowship.

The 35-year-old Swinton II began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 2009 and was previously a defensive graduate assistant in college with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007.

Staley was hired to lead the Chargers on Jan. 17 after serving one year as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, leading the franchise to boast the NFL's No. 1 defense last season. Staley replaced outgoing head coach Anthony Lynn, who was fired after four seasons and a 33-31 record.

According to rankings produced by Lineups.com, the Cardinals featured the No. 18 special teams in the NFL last season, while the Chargers were in the bottom three at No. 30. As such, Swinton will attempt to take his years of experience, including what he garnered from Arizona special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, and improve that unit next year and beyond.