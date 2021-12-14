Loss to Rams Came at Perfect Time for Cardinals

With only four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals needed an attitude adjustment prior to the playoffs. You can thank the Los Angeles Rams for that.

When you're good at something, you'll tell people.

When you're great at something, people will tell you.

The Arizona Cardinals strolled into Week 14 merely needing a win to lock up a playoff spot. With the league's best record at 10-2 and in full control of their destiny, what better way to control their path to the postseason than to essentially finish off the Los Angeles Rams in a home game on Monday Night Football?

Unfortunately, reality often does not mimic a Disney or Lifetime movie. The Cardinals fell 30-23 to their NFC West division rivals, effectively knocking Arizona to the NFC's third seed and out of a bye week in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Now, the Rams are just one game back in the division with four games left to play.

At the moment, anything feels possible. What a difference one game can make, as a win for the Cardinals would result in much different conversations both from and surrounding the team moving forward.

"As of now, I probably want to lose every game and play on the road (in the playoffs) every week," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said with a slight sarcastic grin following the loss.

"We just want to improve every week, and make sure if we get in, we are playing our best football."

Arizona's three losses have come in their last three home games. When the Cardinals return home for a Christmas Day game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team will have officially gone two months without a victory at State Farm Stadium, last winning at home against the Houston Texans on Oct. 24.

The Cardinals were once again losers in a prime-time setting, and from an outside perspective, a lot of questions are being asked of an Arizona team that seems to play phenomenal until the lights come on at home.

However, the loss may have come at a pristine time for the Cardinals.

With or without a bye week, the Cardinals will have to go through tough teams such as Green Bay or Tampa Bay regardless of their seeding in order to reach the Super Bowl.

Sure, homefield advantage is ideal for any team in the playoffs. For a Cardinals team that started selling playoff tickets last week, at least one game at State Farm Stadium is likely.

However, Arizona will be more than happy to hit the road and adopt the "us against the world" mentality that has helped them thrive away from home this season.

Wherever the game is played, the Cardinals will have to up their level of play. They just need a ticket to the dance.

With four weeks remaining in the regular season and all that glitters is no longer gold, the Cardinals could benefit tremendously from the attitude adjustment handed to them from the Rams.

Perhaps you're not the team you thought you were. Despite having the league's best record, many of your flaws were exposed by Los Angeles.

Now, the remaining four games will be spent trying to once again reach the pinnacle of play.

Don't take that as such a bad thing, as playoff teams typically win games when they're rolling hot into the postseason. That's why some will argue a bye week isn't actually in favor of the home team taking a week off, disrupting any momentum or rhythm established beforehand.

"We lost, and obviously everybody wanted to win," quarterback Kyler Murray said following the game. "It was a big game for us, but I'm not discouraged by what happened."

Maybe the chip on the shoulder needs to stay on the Cardinals until further notice. Maybe the Cardinals look back and can be thankful for the loss to Los Angeles.

Those are all hypotheticals, but there's no denying the reality of Arizona having the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button and reach their stride just in time for what many believe can be a magical playoff run.