Madden 22 Sim: Cardinals at Jaguars Turns into Defensive Slugfest

Last week's Madden 22 sim was fairly close to replicating the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Minnesota Vikings, as the video game franchise predicted a Cardinals win by way of a last-second field goal.
Rather than Greg Joseph missing, it was Matt Prater who won the game in its final moments.
Now, the 2-0 Cardinals focus on a Jaguars team that boasts No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Although Jacksonville is 0-2, it's far too early in the season to overlook any team, especially considering Arizona's finish to the 2020 season.
The Cardinals stroll into Florida as seven-point favorites over the Jaguars, a line many believe they could cover with ease.
Yet, that wasn't the case in this week's Madden simulation, as the game turned out to be a defensive battle from the start.
