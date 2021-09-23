September 23, 2021
Madden 22 Sim: Cardinals at Jaguars Turns into Defensive Slugfest

It's quite the opposite line of thinking for offenses featuring Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence.
Publish date:

Last week's Madden 22 sim was fairly close to replicating the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Minnesota Vikings, as the video game franchise predicted a Cardinals win by way of a last-second field goal. 

Rather than Greg Joseph missing, it was Matt Prater who won the game in its final moments. 

Now, the 2-0 Cardinals focus on a Jaguars team that boasts No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Although Jacksonville is 0-2, it's far too early in the season to overlook any team, especially considering Arizona's finish to the 2020 season. 

The Cardinals stroll into Florida as seven-point favorites over the Jaguars, a line many believe they could cover with ease. 

Yet, that wasn't the case in this week's Madden simulation, as the game turned out to be a defensive battle from the start. 

Kliff Madden
Madden 22 Sim: Cardinals at Jaguars Turns into Defensive Slugfest

