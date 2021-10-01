Madden 22 Sim: Cardinals and Rams Head to Overtime

In this week's Madden 22 simulation, the Cards and Rams go down to the wire.

It's sure to be a great matchup this week, as two undefeated teams meet for the first time in a NFC West divisional matchup.

The field will be littered with star players, as the likes of Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford and more are set to square off at SoFi Stadium for early divisional supremacy.

Both offenses are near the top of the league in points scored per game, with each unit averaging over 30 points while also featuring fearsome defenses that have been known to stall opposing game plans.

Two 3-0 teams walk into Sunday, and only one will escape as 4-0. Our weekly Madden 22 simulator forecasts which divisional team sits atop the rankings:

