Madden 22 Sim: Cardinals, Vikings go Down to the Wire

September 17, 2021
When it comes to Madden, anything is possible, including a game-winning drive in the Cardinals-Vikings upcoming matchup.
Last week's Madden sim was . . . inaccurate. In fact, it was the opposite of reality, as the Tennessee Titans secured a blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals before the reverse situation occurred on Sunday. 

Yet teams adjust. The Cardinals will look to fine tune-their performance, the Minnesota Vikings will attempt to avoid an 0-2 start, and the team over at Madden will look to adjust their ratings of essentially the entire Cardinals roster heading into Week 2.

The Vikings stroll into the confines of State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals' first home game of the 2021 season. 

Can quarterback Kyler Murray find his way to another five touchdowns? Can anybody find a way to block both Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt? Will Dalvin Cook find better success than Derrick Henry did the previous week? 

We've got questions, and Madden has answers in this week's simulation of the Cardinals-Vikings matchup.

