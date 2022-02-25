Words Won't Make Kyler Murray Leadership Questions Go Away

No matter whether it’s reported “everything is copacetic,” and the Cardinals try to make this go away, questions about Kyler Murray's leadership can’t be swept under the bus.

So, now we’re all supposed to believe that “everything is copacetic in Arizona” because reporter Jane Slater of NFL Media said so?

Please.

While this week has been notably calm related to the drama that began when Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbed his Instagram account of Cardinals images the day after the Pro Bowl, it swirled to the surface Friday morning when Slater appeared on NFL Network and did the team’s bidding.

Slater first pinned the persistent chatter to social media being “more trouble than it’s worth,” and then said, “I’ve circled back with the Cardinals and this thing has buffed itself out.” (Yes, she used the word “buffed.”)

But I digress. She continued, “In other words, everyone is on the same page and the goal here is to move forward. Now, he’s on the third year of his rookie contract and my understanding is that they’re working towards either exercising that fifth-year option or getting him a long-term deal like we saw with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.”

First off, Murray has completed the third year of his contract and yes, by May 2, the Cardinals have to decide whether they will exercise the fifth-year option for 2023 on his contract. Unless things were to go totally off the rails, it has always been believed the Cardinals will do that.

However, that long-term contract is the simmering issue. There is the lingering belief that Murray’s opening salvo was linked to possible communication from the team to his agent that the Cardinals still have to see more before they bestow Murray with a mega-contract similar to Allen or Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cardinals say they plan to get a long-term contract accomplished this year, there's a lot involved.

Allen’s contract signed last August is worth $258 million over six years and has $150 million guaranteed for injury with $100 million fully guaranteed at signing. On March 20, the fifth day of the 2022 league year, $10 million of his 2023 salary becomes guaranteed.

Prescott’s four-year deal, signed a year ago in March, is worth $160 million and has $126 million of guarantees with $95 million guaranteed at signing. The remaining $31 million becomes guaranteed on March 20.

Prescott’s contract is worth $40 million a year, Allen’s $43 million.

If any of you reading this were in charge of the Cardinals budget, raise your hand if you would feel confident paying Murray this year at least $40 million a year with a bushel of guaranteed dollars? Didn’t think so.

And it’s not only about leadership. Murray has suffered injuries in the second half of all three of his seasons: a hamstring in 2019, a shoulder in 2020 and then a leg injury early in the season finale against the Rams, and the high-ankle sprain that cost him three games in the eighth game of 2021 and likely affected him when he returned.

What was also instructive after Slater’s report was that an NFL.com story put together by digital content editor Grant Gordon totally ignored what NFL media analyst Bucky Brooks said immediately after Slater’s on-air effort to parrot the company line. Keep in mind that Brooks is a former NFL player and has been inside locker rooms.

Gordon did write, “Though Murray's Instagram still has just three images, there is one of him in a Cardinals uniform and any disharmony seems to have improved, per Slater's report.”

Right.

Brooks, like many others in the last two-plus weeks, said social media shouldn’t be blamed and then said of the real problem, “There has to be something to this. Because typically when there’s smoke, there’s fire and there certainly are some concerns about Kyler Murray’s leadership ability.

"And so much of playing the quarterback position has less to do with the talent and the performance that you have between the lines and more about how you make your team feel based on your leadership style. With Kyler Murray, the challenge is someone who’s a little more quiet and to themselves but extremely talented, how do you connect with your teammates and make sure that they follow your lead.

“I think that’s one of the things that Kyler Murray will have to continue to work on in the offseason. How can I connect with my team enough where I can be my authentic self while giving them what they need to trust me as the leader of the team?”

Slater doubled down, by saying about the leadership angle, “What helps that, Bucky, is when you put leaders around him.”

She then mentioned how the Cardinals hope to re-sign tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner, while “bolstering that offensive line for Kyler Murray to keep him upright.”

Problem solved, right? Do those things, which are, of course, no-brainers, and Murray will instantly improve as a leader. Seriously?

The mark of a leader shows itself when adversity hits. And great teams experience adversity.

What we saw from Murray in those tough times was throwing his arms in the air on the field in frustration after wide receiver A.J. Green didn’t come back for a pass that led to an interception in a numbing loss to the Detroit Lions. Or being pursued in his end zone twice in the final four games of the season and carelessly and haphazardly flinging the ball forward.

Against the Colts on Christmas night, the gift resulted in a safety for intentional grounding when it easily could have been an interception. That was the outcome in the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams when Murray’s “pass” was returned three yards for a touchdown and gave the Rams a 21-0 lead with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter.

At the end of the 34-11 loss, it has been reported, and not denied, that Murray, despite the urging of backup quarterback Colt McCoy, refused to take the field for the final two snaps of the game.

Those are things that leaders simply cannot do.

Meanwhile, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill appeared Friday on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, the team’s flagship station, as part of their newsmakers week that features interviews with decision-makers from all Phoenix-area teams.

Slater’s “copacetic” comment was referenced and followed by a question asking if Bidwill believes the team is in “a good place” with Murray.

The owner said, “Yes, I spoke to him last night; we've had good conversations; non-stop. I'm not a social media guy, so I don't know the nuances of some of the stuff. But I think there was a lot of interpretation around that that was inconsistent with the conversations that not just I have had, but I know (head coach Kliff Kingsbury) and (general manager Steve Keim) have had, and so positive conversations that are going in the right direction.

“We know we've got to get better. You saw that Kyler put out a statement, ‘love me or hate me,’ I think was his terms, ‘I'm gonna get better.’ Put me in the category of I love him and I know he's gonna get better.”

For the record, Murray’s Instagram post said, “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Of course, the reality is that Murray started the “nonsense.”

When asked where he would like to see improvement from Murray, Bidwill said, “When you look at it, this offseason is going to be really important. He's gotten better every year. And I know with a full offseason, he's going to get a lot better this year, and I'm excited about that.”

Missing, however, were questions about Murray’s leadership.

Bidwill was, however, asked about the contract issue.

He said, "The window just opened for a contract extension. Certainly, he's part of our long-term plan. These contracts, especially the quarterback contracts, are very complicated. And so when you look at it, most of the big ones are done further down the road. I think Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen were done in the summertime. So we've got time. But they're complicated. We also have other priorities. Free agency starts here in just a couple of weeks, as well as we've got to get some guys re-signed. The salary cap, it's one big pie. And you're making room for a big new piece of the pie that's going to replace the rookie contract.

"And so again, the structure of it, the timing of it, it's a complicated process, and it takes some time. And in the meantime, we've got to get some key free agents re-signed, there’s gonna be other free agents out there that you'll need to ask Steve about the specifics around what he plans to do. But I know we're going to be aggressive and I know that Kyler is a part of our long-term plan."

(On a side note, Keim and Kingsbury are both scheduled to talk to the media on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.)

Still, the questions about leadership are real and aren’t new. They’ve been bubbling for at least two seasons. They haven’t been a secret.

Former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton, a team employee, said on a podcast two months ago, “I want my quarterback, I want to be able to look at him on the sidelines and not be able to tell if I’m up by 40 or down by 40. Everybody to a man has talked about this on different days, about Kyler’s body language. If that’s apparent to a fan watching that, think about the effect it’s having on his teammates around him.”

That was echoed by former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, who was also on a podcast two months ago hosted by the team’s radio play-by-play broadcaster Dave Pasch.

Palmer said, “The thing that concerns me is some of the leadership deficiencies that I have seen. Some of the body language that I have seen from Kyler. When you are down in Detroit, even though you are faking it, you need to keep a rah-rah face on. There’s just certain things you need to do as a quarterback that he’s still young, he’s still learning, he’s still working his way through.”

After Murray’s Instagram missile, it exploded.

On the morning of the Super Bowl, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted there was an “odd vibe” between Murray and the team and said sources considered Murray “self-centered, immature and (a) finger pointer” and added that the quarterback was “frustrated with the franchise and was embarrassed” by the loss to the Rams and “thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat.”

Mortensen concluded that “select veterans hope to reach Murray and how (to) handle adversity better. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for (the) QB.”

That same day, Mike Garafolo said on NFL GameDay Morning, “I do know they’re looking for Murray to take a step forward in a number of areas. We’re talking about maturity, body language on the sideline, having a bigger voice with his teammates, and leadership.”

Garafolo also raised the issue at the end of the playoff loss to the Rams, saying, “There’s a minute left, the game has been decided, and backup Colt McCoy encouraged Murray to finish the game with his teammates. But a banged-up Murray said no. I know a lot of Cardinals folks were not happy with that one.”

Shortly after that, dialed-in reporter and analyst Jim Trotter of NFL Media provided his perspective after a comment was made that Murray is a “great quarterback.”

Trotter said, “First, I would take issue with the description of him as a great quarterback. He is not a great quarterback right now. He’s a very good quarterback. He’s extremely talented, but he is not a great quarterback at this point. Great quarterbacks raise the play of those around him. Kyler has not reached that point in his career. And to Mike’s previous report, it’s absolutely true. I’ve had people in the organization tell me back in Year 2 that they approached him about working on his leadership skills and taking control of this team.

“The thing that’s interesting to me is I remember last season when he got off to that MVP start, and I started asking people in the organization in the locker room, ‘Who is Kyler Murray?’ And some of them said to me, ‘We don’t know.’ He tries to lead by example. But we all know this about the quarterback position. In order to lead, people have to want to follow. And the way you get them to follow is that you connect with them. When we look at a guy like Joe Burrow, when we look at a guy like Lamar Jackson, they are beloved by their teammates. Teammates will follow them anywhere.

“With Kyler, some of his teammates and people in the organization still don’t know who he is because his personality is not such that he reaches out in that way. So what Mike said is absolutely true. This is something that Kyler is going to have to work on going forward in terms of making all of his teammates feel like he is one with them and they are one with him.”

It would be understood if the Cardinals tread softly on a new contract. However, there will be expectations from Murray's perspective after Bidwill's comments that it's merely a matter of time until something gets done this offseason.

That could make for an especially scalding hot time in the Phoenix summer.