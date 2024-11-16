Mailbag: Answering Cardinals Bye Week Questions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals sit atop the NFC West with a 6-4 record on their bye week, and honestly, things are going to plan for Jonathan Gannon's squad.
The Cardinals are winners of their last four games, and are playing some of the best football across the league at the moment.
Can they continue their hot streak out of the bye?
We went live on YouTube this week to answer some mailbag questions as the Cardinals rest at home this weekend:
WATCH: CARDINALS BYE WEEK MAILBAG
“I know a lot of people got different views on that. To me when the schedule comes out (it's) here's where the Bye is, this is how we're going to handle it. You just make the adaptation, and you try to go as best as you can," said Jonathan Gannon this week.
"‘Oh, you guys are on a roll’. I don't look at it like that. What did we do today? We're going to take a little time off. Monday, what are we going to do? It just happens to fall where it fell. Every team's a little bit different. I learned this a way long time ago (from) (Eagles Head Coach) Coach Sirianni, this is a good one now. Whoever thinks it's an advantage, it'll be an advantage. Whoever thinks it's a disadvantage, it'll be a disadvantage. I think it's an advantage.”
Gannon also spoke on the identity of his Cardinals squad through ten week:
“We know what we have to do to win and keep those controllables in our favor, and we're handling those right now. They know that (over) the last however many weeks we've gotten some wins. They know they have to do it all over again or they will lose, and we will lose. They know what it takes to put themselves and give themselves a chance to win.”