NFL Quarterbacks on Sideline for Preseason

The preseason is finally over, which means NFL starting quarterbacks will actually play in games.

Finally, we all be able to see real games with real starting guarterbacks.

In the third week of the preseason, 17 expected starting quarterbacks did not play a snap. For nine it capped a summer in which they had no snaps in any of the three games. Two of the 17 – Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Jameis Winston of New Orleans – didn’t have the chance because the game was canceled. However, prior to the game, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray wouldn’t play.

The 15 others that didn’t play in Week 3 follow with the nine that never saw the field in three games in bold:

Matt Ryan, Atlanta; Andy Dalton, Chicago; Dak Prescott, Dallas; Jared Goff, Detroit; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Carson Wentz, Indianapolis; Derek Carr, Las Vegas; Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers; Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams; Tua Tagovailoa, Miami; Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; Russell Wilson, Seattle; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee; Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington.

Following is a team-by-team look at the quarterbacks that played and those that didn’t this past weekend along with snap counts/percentage.

Arizona: DNP

Atlanta: Josh Rosen 32/58; Feleipe Franks 23/42. Did not play: Matt Ryan

Baltimore: Tyler Huntley 72/88; Lamar Jackson 10/12. Did not play: Trace McSorley (injured)

Buffalo: Josh Allen 33/49; Jake Fromm 26/38; Davis Webb 8/12; Mitchell Trubisky 1/1.

Carolina: Sam Darnold 41/54; P.J. Walker 18/24; Will Grier 17/22.

Chicago: Nick Foles 26/55; Justin Fields 21/45. Did not play: Andy Dalton

Cincinnati: Kyle Shurmur 50/70; Brandon Allen 18/25; Joe Burrow 3/4

Cleveland: Kyle Lauletta 37/47; Case Keenum 26/33; Baker Mayfield 16/20

Dallas: Garrett Gilbert 25/40; Ben DiNucci 23/37; Cooper Rush 15/24. Did not play: Dak Prescott

Denver: Brett Rypien 22/37; Drew Lock 19/32; Teddy Bridgewater 19/32.

Detroit: David Blough 45/70; Tim Boyle 19/30. Did not play: Jared Goff

Green Bay: Jordan Love 38/63; Kurt Benkert 22/37. Did not play: Aaron Rodgers

Houston: Davis Mills 52/66; Tyrod Taylor 27/34. Did not play: Jeff Driskel; Deshaun Watson

Indianapolis: Brett Hundley 40/65; Jacob Eason 16/26; Sam Ehlinger 6/10. Did not play: Carson Wentz

Jacksonville: Jake Luton 38/57; Trevor Lawrence 17/25; C.J. Beathard 12/18

Kansas City: Shane Buechele 50/77; Patrick Mahomes 15/23. Did not play: Chad Henne

Las Vegas: Nathan Peterman 52/100. Did not play: Derek Carr; Marcus Mariota (injured)

L.A. Chargers: Easton Stick 29/56; Chase Daniel 23/44. Did not play: Justin Herbert

L.A. Rams: Bryce Perkins 73/100. Did not play: Matthew Stafford; John Wolford (injured)

Miami: Reid Sinnett 65/100. Did not play: Tua Tagovailoa; Jacoby Brissett

Minnesota: Kellen Mond 52/67; Kirk Cousins 15/19; Jake Browning 11/14;. Did not play: Nate Stanley

New England: Mac Jones32/54; Brian Hoyer 18/31; Cam Newton 9/15. Did not play: Jarrett Stidham (PUP)

New Orleans: DNP

N.Y. Giants: Daniel Jones 40/57; Mike Glennon 30/43. Did not play: Brian Lewerke

N.Y. Jets: James Morgan 42/58; Josh Johnson 31/42. Did not play: Zach Wilson, Mike White

Philadelphia: Nick Mullens 31/55; Joe Flacco 25/45. Did not play: Jalen Hurts

Pittsburgh: Dwayne Haskins 30/62; Joshua Dobbs 18/38. Did not play: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph

San Francisco: Trey Lance 35/49; Nate Sudfeld 23/32; Jimmy Garoppolo 14/19

Seattle: Sean Mannion 35/53; Geno Smith 31/47. Did not play: Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay: Kyle Trask 33/49; Tom Brady 18/27; Blaine Gabbert 16/24. Did not play: Ryan Griffin

Tennessee: Matt Barkley 45/56; Logan Woodside 35/44. Did not play: Ryan Tannehill (COVID)

Washington: Kyle Allen 28/61; Steven Montez 18/39. Did not play: Ryan Fitzpatrick; Taylor Heinicke