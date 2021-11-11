Murray Misses Practice Again Along with Hopkins, Baker, Pugh

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not practice for the second consecutive day along with nine other players, including DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker and Justin Pugh.

There was very little change on the Cardinals injury list from what was reported Wednesday when they did not have a formal practice.

Instead of 12 players listed as DNP (did not practice) Thursday, there were 10, but that was because long snapper Aaron Brewer (broken arm) and tight end David Wells (hand) were placed on reserve/injured Thursday.

Notable, however, is that while not practicing because of a knee injury, safety Budda Baker had concussion removed from his report, indicating he has cleared the concussion protocol.

Others not practicing were quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), running backs Chase Edmonds (ankle) and Jonathan Ward (concussion), wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and Rondale Moore (neck/concussion), guard Justin Pugh (calf), center/guard Max Garcia (Achilles), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (groin) and safery James Wiggins (knee).

Tight end Demetrius Harris, who was activated from reserve/COVID-19 Wednesday and was limited because of illness, was upgraded to full participation Thursday. Meanwhile, wide receiver A.J. Green, who was activated from the COVID list Thursday, was limited, also with an illness designation.

Others limited for the second consecutive day were tackle Kelvin Beachum (shin), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe). Wide receiver Christian Kirk (thumb) had full participation for the second straight day.

For the Panthers, cornerback Stephon Gilmore as added to the injury report Thursday as limited with a quadriceps injury. That might be significant because Gilmore had been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training because of a quad injury suffered last season when he was with the New England Patriots.

He was traded to the Panthers on Oct. 6 and activated from the PUP list Oct. 30.

Not practicing for the Panthers for the second consecutive day Thursday were quarterback Sam Darnold (right shoulder) and cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver (toe).

Defensive end Brian Burns (foot) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (knee) were upgraded to limited.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand) was limited again. Four players had full participation for the second straight day: linebackers Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin) and Shaq Thompson (knee), defensive end Marquis Haynes (added Thursday/foot) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (shoulder).