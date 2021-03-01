March Madness: Keim Thrives with Acquisitions in One-Year Sample

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has seemed to like the month of March over the past year. Despite the challenges created by COVID-19 and the turmoil that has arisen as a result in that timeframe, Keim has utilized the third month of the new year to completely redefine the Cardinals status in not just the NFC West, but the NFL as a whole.

The marquee moves take us back (officially) to March 20, 2020, when Keim traded running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round draft pick (TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock) and 2021 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans in exchange for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-rounder (LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence). Nearly everyone — from players to pundits — viewed former Houston general manager Bill O' Brien as a laughing stock at the time for agreeing to those terms and Keim swindled one of the NFL's best receivers without giving up a first-round pick.

Hopkins went on to put up 1,407 receiving yards (No. 3 in NFL) and six touchdowns on 115 catches across 16 games in his first year in the Valley.

Fast forward to the first day of March in 2021 and Keim did not hesitate to pull the trigger on another move that sent shockwaves throughout the league, signing former Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt to a reported two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed.

Watt had asked for, and was granted, a release from the Texans on Feb. 12 after a disappointing season that also has quarterback Deshaun Watson one foot out of Houston.

"I want to do this on video as opposed to putting out a statement or doing a press conference or anything like that,” Watt said in the video. “Because I want you guys to hear directly from me. I want to speak directly to you and the city of Houston so that you can hear the words straight from my mouth. "I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time. "I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before,” said Watt. “And, now, I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way that you guys have treated me, besides draft night. You guys booed me on draft night. But every day after that, you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you’re my family. Since that day, I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try to make you proud on and off the field. You guys have given me everything and more, and I can only hope that you feel that I’ve given you everything I have. "The city of Houston has been unbelievable to me. It’s where I met my wife. It’s where I’ve met lifelong friends and teammates. I’ve had incredible coaches and training staff and equipment staff and cafeteria workers and the weight room staff and the front office people — people in streets, people in restaurants, grocery stores, and showing up at my house. The connection is special, and I will never, ever take that for granted because I know how rare it is. "I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, and I’ve been working extremely hard,” said Watt. “But at the same time, it is always tough to move on. I just want you guys to know that I love you, I appreciate you, I appreciate the McNair family for giving me — drafting me, giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. "Thank you, Houston. I love you."

Watt is coming off a season in which he played and started in all 16 games 52 tackles (36 solo), 17 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. Now, he will have the chance to reunite with his former teammate, Hopkins, and play for Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in his attacking 3-4 scheme. Joseph was also with the Texans from 2011-14 as their defensive backs coach, so the two have familiarity already.

With Arizona set to return outside linebacker/edge rusher Chandler Jones from a season-ending biceps injury sustained in Week 5 of the 2020 season against the New York Jets, the pass-rushing capability via Watt's addition to the defensive front is vastly improved. It has left some on the roster posing questions to the rest of the NFL.

"Who are you gonna double (team) now lol," Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips wrote on Twitter.

Cardinals unrestricted free agent outside linebacker Haason Reddick — the franchise leader in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (20) and forced fumbles (6) in 2020 — also added fuel to his impending free agency fire by tweeting 'eyeball' emojis after the development of Watt's signing. The Cardinals declined to pick up Reddick's fifth-year option before the beginning of last season.

Keim has not been limited to strictly splashy moves in March, either. Roster composition is centered around what talent teams surround their stars with and last year in this month Keim transition tagged running back Kenyan Drake, tendered kicker Zane Gonzalez and guard/tackle Justin Murray, signed Phillips, outside linebacker Devon Kennard and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and made several other supplementary depth signings that contributed during the team's 8-8 season, which was an improvement from the 5-10-1 campaign in the first year of coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray, but not where franchise owner Michael Bidwill and Co. aspire to be.

With Keim and the Cardinals not even through the first day of what sets up to be a busy March, Watt is the first domino to fall in a line that is being built to compete in the playoffs sooner rather than later.