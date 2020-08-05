It’s not too difficult to connect the dots on what appeared to be a sudden decision Tuesday by Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert to opt out of the 2020 season.

Since training camps opened, the league had been operating under a verbal agreement between itself and the NFLPA that was consummated July 24.

Within that agreement was a seven-day period after the deal was signed in which players could decide whether or not to opt out of their contracts. It took until Monday (Aug. 3) for that signing to take place, but the union acceded to the NFL's wishes for an earlier opt-out deadline of Thursday by 4:00 p.m. ET.

As NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter told ProFootballTalk, during the ensuing 10 days after the agreement was reached, the league attempted to also make other changes.

One key aspect, as it relates to Gilbert, is the $350,000 stipend high-risk players will receive that doesn’t have to be paid back. The $150,000 for voluntary opt-outs is considered an advance on players' 2021 salaries and has to be paid back, even if the player is released.

According to Tretter, the union fought to make sure that wouldn’t apply to the high-risk opt-outs. The league doesn’t announce which category each player is in, but Gilbert described himself and family members as “high-risk” in the announcement he made on Twitter.

Another important development, as outlined by Tretter, is that the delay in signing the deal meant players undergoing physicals could have potential high-risk issues confirmed.

Thus, the timeline: Gilbert undergoes his physical this past weekend and fails, being placed on active/non-football illness Sunday as a result. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that was related to his physical, although he described the issue as “procedural.” Monday, the NFL and NFLPA sign the agreement and the high-risk stipend without payback is confirmed. Tuesday, Gilbert announces he is opting out.

We might never learn the high-risk nature of Gilbert’s specific situation, but in the league/NFLPA agreement, it said, “Higher risk players need to have a diagnosis from the list below reflected in their medical records prior to the date of the parties’ agreement for at least one of the following factors, which are based upon a modified list of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) risk factors list:

Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus Asthma Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain) Cystic fibrosis Hypertension or high blood pressure Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines Neurologic conditions, such as dementia Liver disease Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Meanwhile, Gilbert was scheduled to be paid a base salary of $1.05 million this season. He will be 33 in February and there’s no guarantee he will make the team next year or that the Cardinals will want him back, which is dependent on the production at right tackle this season after competition between Justin Murray, rookie Josh Jones and possibly Kelvin Beachum. Assuming he returns, his one-year contract tolls and it will be for that same $1.05 million, $150,000 of which would be guaranteed.

He walks away with $350,000 (exactly one-third of his base salary) without worrying about having to pay it back next year.

And with a healthy peace of mind that he likely wouldn’t have had if he opted in.