Cardinals T Marcus Gilbert, TE Maxx Williams Fail Physicals

Howard Balzer

The Arizona Cardinals remain one of two NFL teams (the Los Angeles Chargers are the other) that have had no player opt out or be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since the reporting dates for teams.

However, the Cardinals did have two players fail their training camp physicals because of undisclosed illnesses: tackle Marcus Gilbert and tight end Maxx Williams.

Gilbert’s situation is likely unrelated to the torn ACL he suffered four days before last year’s season opener. Often, serious injuries with that timing prevent a player from passing the physical at the beginning of camp the following summer.

Earlier this week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he didn’t expect any players to start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which is for players that suffered football-related injuries during the previous season or in the offseason.

This year, without any OTAs and minicamps, there could be no football-related injuries during that time period. Kingsbury noted that players like Gilbert had extra time to rehab this offseason because of the pandemic. While facilities were generally closed in recent months, players with injuries were allowed to rehab there.

"As far as PUP goes, not that I'm aware of," Kingsbury said of his expectations if any of his players would be on that list. "Having that extended time it takes to heal up and rehab has been really good for a lot of those guys coming off injuries."

Gilbert and Williams were placed on active/non-football illness Sunday and they still count against the 80-man roster. Players in that active status can pass their physicals at any time, but while on it are not permitted to practice.

Usually, illnesses in this situation are not serious, so it would not be surprising to see them pass their physicals soon. The next phase of camp begins this week with strength and conditioning and some walk-throughs on the field.

Stay tapped into ou site later for a recap of virus tests and physicals around the league in the first six days of training camp.

