Marcus Gilbert Officially on Reserve List; Team Adds Two Free Agents

Howard Balzer

It’s official, which of course, is no surprise.

The Arizona Cardinals will play the 2020 season without tackle Marcus Gilbert, whose paperwork was submitted Wednesday with his placement on the team’s reserve/Opt-Out list. He is the first and only Cardinals player to have opted out of their contract at this time.

Gilbert was one of eight players in the NFL that opted out Wednesday, one day before the deadline. Seven others officially opted out Wednesday, bringing the total number of players that have made that determination to 60.

Contrary to some published reports, because he is considered a "high-risk" opt-out, the $350,000 he will be paid is not an advance on his 2021 salary and will not have to be repaid. 

Gilbert had announced his intentions Tuesday with a Twitter post that said the following:

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided to Opt Out of the 2020 NFL season. While this decision was not easy for me, I felt it was the best decision due to my standing as a high-risk player with high-risk family members. I am grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to me over many years in the NFL and I am looking forward to returning stronger than ever for the 2021 NFL season. Furthermore, I'm sending out my thoughts and prayers for the safety and success of my teammates and all those playing across the league this year."

Shortly before Gilbert’s tweet, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media he was unaware of any players considering opting out, while adding, "That's obviously an area we respect and understand every person in this league has to do what's best for themselves and their families. I think you see the league being very understanding of that, and want guys to do what they need to do in their own personal lives."

Since the revelation, there has been no comment by anyone in the organization.

Also Wednesday, after hosting visits Tuesday with former safety Kentrell Brice and wide receiver Andre Patton, both players were signed. Those additions, along with the signing Tuesday of guard Koda Martin — and Gilbert leaving the roster — puts the Cardinals’ current roster at 79 players, one under the 80-man training camp limit.

Brice (5-11, 200) played three seasons (2016-18) with Green Bay after entering the league as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 36 regular-season games with 14 starts. He was with Tampa Bay in the Bucs’ 2019 training camp, but was waived in the cutdown to 53 player, and was then signed to a reserve/future contract after the season. He was waived by the Bears July 27.

Patton (6-2, 200) played in 13 games with five starts last season for the Chargers and had six receptions for 56 yards and three special-teams tackles. He originally entered the league in 2017 with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent and spent his first two seasons on the practice squad. He was waived by the Chargers last Saturday (Aug. 1).

