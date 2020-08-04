Marcus Gilbert Opts Out, Opens Right Tackle Competition

When Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked Tuesday if he has had discussions with players about opting out of their contracts for this season amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, he said it had not been a frequent topic. In fact, he said there had been no conversations between himself and players about those respective decisions.

"I have not had those discussions," Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday. "That's obviously an area that we respect and understand. Every person in this league has to do what's best for themselves and their family. And so, I think you've seen the league is very understanding of that and want guys to do what they need to do in their own personal lives. And so, I have not had those discussions yet, but that's something obviously we're open to."

Meanwhile, through Monday, 48 players had officially opted out of their contracts and been reported to the league.

Shortly after Kingsbury addressed the media, the Cardinals added their first to the reserve/opt-out list as tackle Marcus Gilbert announced his intentions via Twitter.

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided to Opt Out of the 2020 NFL season," he wrote. "While this decision was not easy for me, I felt it was the best decision due to my standing as a high-risk player with high-risk family members. I am grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to me over many years in the NFL and I am looking forward to returning stronger than ever for the 2021 NFL season. Furthermore, I'm sending out my thoughts and prayers for the safety and success of my teammates and all those playing across the league this year."

Players that opt out in the high-risk category receive a $350,000 stipend that does not have to be paid back or deducted from next year's salary. Voluntary opt-outs receive $150,000 that is termed a salary advance for 2021 has to be repaid, even if the player fails to make a team's roster.

Gilbert was one of two Arizona players — tight end Maxx Williams was the other — to have a failed physical due to undisclosed illness and was subsequently placed on active/non-football illness, which meant he could pass his physical at any time and still count against the 80-man training camp roster. The Cardinals were already down to 77 after waiving three undrafted rookie free agents Monday.

They got their roster up to 78 with the signing of guard Koda Martin (6-7, 304; Syracuse), who was waived by the Chargers Saturday. Gilbert's opt-out wasn't officially reported to the league Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, when asked when Williams and Gilbert might be available, Kingsbury said, "Basically (it) became an extended physical, just some procedural stuff there. So shouldn't be too much longer."

In March, Gilbert re-signed a one-year deal reportedly worth "up to" $3.75 million. That was an incentive-laden contract that Gilbert will not have the potential of earning after opting out of 2020. Thanks to injuries that included a torn ACL just before the start of the 2019 year, Gilbert has played 12 of a possible 48 games over the last three seasons.

Gilbert’s base salary was agreed upon at the league minimum of $1.05 million for a player with his accrued seasons and only $150,000 of the salary was guaranteed. At $61,765 per week, that essentially covered a three-game span.

It is true that the value of the deal was worth “up to” that $3.75 million mark because there are playtime incentives worth “up to” $2.7 million, where the specific breakdown was unknown.

The competition for the Cardinals' starting right tackle job opens up a bit more with Gilbert's decision. Now, Justin Murray, who started 12 games in Gilbert's absence last season, and recently signed Kelvin Beachum will likely battle for the spot. Beachum has played left tackle during the previous seven NFL seasons after his rookie year.

Last week, when asked if Gilbert would enter camp as the starter, Kingsbury said, “We discussed that we want to see how Marcus looks. He says he feels the best he's felt in a long time. Having all these extra months of rehab, not being forced back (to do) anything in May was huge for him. He has been a really good player in this league for a long time. And if he can start off at that level, then he's gonna slide right back in there at right (tackle)."