AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Marcus Spears: 'Arizona Cardinals Win the Division'

Mason Kern

The hype continues for the Arizona Cardinals and their highly-touted quarterback Kyler Murray.

In an offseason deprived of in-person workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic, analysis and projections have been made strictly based on last season's performance and how rosters have been composed on paper. The Cardinals had plenty of turnover on both sides of the ball and have seemingly improved many areas of weakness from last season.

For Murray's part, much of the craze has been generated by the fact that both Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson excelled in their second seasons in the league. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, Murray is expected to take a similar leap in his sophomore campaign by his coaches, teammates and pundits, alike.

In an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears (Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens) continued the Cardinals hype train.

"My bold quarterback prediction is that Kyler Murray throws for 4,500 (yards), he's a finalist in MVP voting and the Arizona Cardinals win the division with the addition of (wide receiver) DeAndre Hopkins," he said on the broadcast. "That's what I got."

As a rookie last year, Murray threw for 3,722 passing yards, so he would need nearly 800 additional to reach Spears' indicated target. Although he did not specify a touchdown or interception mark, Murray threw for 20 scores and 12 turnovers last year, both of which he will try to improve as he has settled into his role.

As for winning the division, the Cardinals have not made the playoffs since being bounced out of the wildcard against the Carolina Panthers in 2014. In order to win the NFC West, they will have to beat the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the rankings. It is a loaded division in which two teams are coming off playoff berths, with the 49ers losing in the Super Bowl.

Still, with the marquee addition of Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans in the offseason, as well as continuity along the offensive line and a revamped defense across the front seven, Spears makes the argument that the Cardinals should not be counted out this season after winning just five games a year ago.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rights to Former Cardinals Edge Rusher Markus Golden Revert to Giants

The former Arizona Cardinals rusher did not receive the lucrative deal he desired in free agency and had his rights revert back to the New York Giants.

Mason Kern

Devon Kennard Excited to Start with Cardinals Amid Odd Offseason

Arizona Cardinals LB Devon Kennard expressed excitement to get started with his new team, but also unsureness about this season.

Alex Weiner

Chandler Jones to Make Return on NFL Top 100 List

After being overlooked in the top 100 in 2019, Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones will return to the list when it begins its reveal on NFL Network July 26.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Retired NBA Vet Kendrick Perkins Leaving Dallas Cowboys Fandom

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins (Celtics, Thunder, Cavaliers, Pelicans) is leaving his Dallas Cowboys fandom for the Arizona Cardinals.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Come to Terms with Six Draft Picks

After agreeing to terms with Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced agreements with their entire six-man draft class.

Howard Balzer

OL Kelvin Beachum: 'I'm Excited to Protect' QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals new OL Kelvin Beachum is excited to protect "one of the superstars of the National Football League" QB Kyler Murray.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Arizona Cardinals Agree to Terms with Rookies Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones

Arizona Cardinals draft picks Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones agree to terms on rookie contracts.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

PFF: DL Depth Around LB Chandler Jones A Problem ... Really?

Pro Football Focus ranked the Arizona Cardinals defensive line 18th in the NFL due to a lack of depth around star LB Chandler Jones.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

PFF: David Njoku is a Fit for the Cardinals

David Njoku could give the Arizona Cardinals another threat on offense, via Pro Football Focus.

Alex Weiner

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals, Others: 'We Want to Play'

Several Arizona Cardinals players were involved in the coordinated "we want to play" hashtag message that NFL players publicized Sunday.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55