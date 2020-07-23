Marcus Spears: 'Arizona Cardinals Win the Division'

The hype continues for the Arizona Cardinals and their highly-touted quarterback Kyler Murray.

In an offseason deprived of in-person workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic, analysis and projections have been made strictly based on last season's performance and how rosters have been composed on paper. The Cardinals had plenty of turnover on both sides of the ball and have seemingly improved many areas of weakness from last season.

For Murray's part, much of the craze has been generated by the fact that both Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson excelled in their second seasons in the league. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, Murray is expected to take a similar leap in his sophomore campaign by his coaches, teammates and pundits, alike.

In an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears (Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens) continued the Cardinals hype train.

"My bold quarterback prediction is that Kyler Murray throws for 4,500 (yards), he's a finalist in MVP voting and the Arizona Cardinals win the division with the addition of (wide receiver) DeAndre Hopkins," he said on the broadcast. "That's what I got."

As a rookie last year, Murray threw for 3,722 passing yards, so he would need nearly 800 additional to reach Spears' indicated target. Although he did not specify a touchdown or interception mark, Murray threw for 20 scores and 12 turnovers last year, both of which he will try to improve as he has settled into his role.

As for winning the division, the Cardinals have not made the playoffs since being bounced out of the wildcard against the Carolina Panthers in 2014. In order to win the NFC West, they will have to beat the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the rankings. It is a loaded division in which two teams are coming off playoff berths, with the 49ers losing in the Super Bowl.

Still, with the marquee addition of Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans in the offseason, as well as continuity along the offensive line and a revamped defense across the front seven, Spears makes the argument that the Cardinals should not be counted out this season after winning just five games a year ago.