Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Real Contract Terms

The contract for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has a base value of $5 million, not $9 million as was widely reported Monday.

When is a $9 million contract not a $9 million contract? That answer is found in the deal Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden agreed to Monday.

It’s yet another example of a contract being widely reported with a total value that is considerably different from the base value because of incentives included.

The Golden contract was reported as being worth $9 million over two years. The reality is that the actual total is $5 million and that includes a maximum $250,000 each year in per-game ($15,625) bonuses. The $250,000 for 2021 counts against the cap this year because he played 16 games with the Giants and Cardinals, making it a likely to be earned incentive.

The other $4 million are in bonuses worth up to $2 million each year for sacks. The levels of sacks needed to earn the incentives are unknown. However, it likely begins higher than the 4.5 sacks he had last season with the Giants and Cardinals combined, making it considered a not likely to be earned incentive.

Aside from the per-game bonuses, the other $4.5 million comes from a $1.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1 million in 2021 and $2 million in 2022. This year’s base salary is guaranteed, providing Golden with $2.5 million fully guaranteed.

With the signing bonus prorated over two years, his cap charge for 2021 is $2 million.

Golden began his career with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants in 2019. He has talked non-stop since being acquired in a trade last of how ecstatic he was about returning to the Valley. Now, he is surely glad to be staying.

That was even more evident in his words after the season ended when he said, "Thank you to the Arizona Cardinals for bringing me back here. It was a rough year for me in the beginning of the year, so to be able to come back and play for the Arizona Cardinals, it was a blessing. I just want to thank everybody that's involved with the organization. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to come back and be a Cardinal and play. And I'll never forget this and I really appreciate it. Thank you, everybody."