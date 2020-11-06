Timing can be everything in life and sports. So it was that the timing of the trade that brought outside linebacker Markus Golden back home to Arizona couldn’t have been better.

Surely, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim couldn’t have known that outside linebacker Devon Kennard would test positive for COVID-19, but Golden’s arrival and availability for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 is fortuitous.

Earlier this week, AllCardinals' Mason Kern delved into Golden’s thoughts about putting on the Cardinals uniform again. Since then, Golden has been the subject of numerous positive affirmations from players and coaches.

It was also coincidental that Golden is in Arizona again just seven weeks after my own personal journey brought to me to Phoenix after living in St. Louis, Missouri — where Golden attended Affton High School before the University of Missouri.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald remembers vividly when Golden, whose teammates lovingly nickname “Junk,” was a second-round draft pick by the franchise in 2015.

“Me and Junk immediately hit it off as soon as he got here,” Fitzgerald said Thursday. “I just loved the way he went about his business. He's constantly asking questions about ball, about things that you can learn about life. And even when he left to go to New York (to play for the Giants in 2019), we stayed in constant communication. I talked to him at least once a month, all the time. I sent him a lot of text messages last year when he had that 10-sack season. I was really happy for him. I was hoping he was going to get his big payday because he had earned it.”

He didn’t, perhaps because of the Giants’ coaching change. After re-signing a one-year contract in early August via a rare "May 5" tender offer, Golden had just 1.5 sacks in seven games this season before being traded for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

The Cardinals also brought back defensive tackle Josh Mauro Oct. 28, signing him from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, and Fitzgerald said, “Now to be able to have him (Golden) back and Josh Mauro, both those guys are wired the same. They are hardworking, dedicated players and they do everything they can to make the team better. And both of those guys are going to create some mismatches for other guys to have success, and then they're gonna have success as well.”

Fitzgerald even specified a prediction for what he expects Golden can do for the rest of the season.

“I told Junk, I said, 'Junk, I think 10 sacks for you in these next nine games is realistic.’ Just the way he competes, the way he works.”

Golden’s best season was his second with the Cardinals in 2016 when he had 12.5 sacks, but a knee injury limited him to four games the next season.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson also recalls when Golden was a rookie.

“I remember him having the mindset and the demeanor that he had as a rookie,” Peterson said Thursday. “It was unmatched, the way he came in and caused havoc and problems. At first, I believe he was No. 2 in the league with quarterback pressures without hits. And for a young guy, I thought that just goes to show that his motor is always running. You always hear he's undersized, but Markus has heart, strength and the determination to beat the guy in front of him.

“You can't coach that and to have him back on this defense is going to help us out tremendously. With (outside linebacker) Chandler (Jones) being off for the rest of the year (with a biceps injury), we think Golden can definitely come in and help this defense continue to produce sacks and continue being the best defense that we can be throughout the rest of the season.”

Added safety Budda Baker: “It’s great to have him back. The energy, the juice he plays with, the passion he plays with, he wants to be coached. And that's what type of guys we want on the defense. We want — on this team — guys that leave their egos at the door and want to be coached by coaches, but also can get coached by their teammates.”

Peterson reiterated, “Markus is just a baller. Markus is a guy that loves the game and loves to compete; that wants to win. His energy and passion are very genuine. And that's something that you can't deny. And we’re happy to have another guy like him so this defense gains another notch of energy and passion on that field to help us win ballgames.”

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph didn’t have a previous history with Golden, but said he’s been impressed during the week of practice he’s been with the team.

“He's been great,” Joseph said Thursday. “He's a plug-and-play player. It's hard to find players at this point in the season that you can bring in and plug and play. He's been here before. He's got ex-teammates here who love how the guy plays. He brings an intensity that we need on this defense, and he's a fast learner. He wants to be out there.

“He didn't play much in in New York, so he's fresh and he's healthy and ready to go. But most of all, he wants to be here, he enjoys being here and he feels a part of the family. That's a great gift for this defense mid-year. We're excited about him.”

Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury echoed Joseph's excitement. He said, "I had heard nothing but incredible things about him prior to his arrival, and he's lived up to it. His preparation, his work ethic. In practice, his energy, it's through the roof. He's coming from a different scheme that he was just in up there in New York, but he's fit in well and practiced well this week and has a great grasp of what we're asking him to do. So I expect him to play meaningful reps and have an impact on the game on Sunday."