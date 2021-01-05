Golden Entering Free Agency Thankful for Season with Cardinals

Following the final game of the season, Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden expressed his appreciation for returning to the Valley this year.

When Markus Golden suited up for the New York Giants in 2019, he did so with a rekindled spirit, increased.vigor and a hatred for opposing quarterbacks. The veteran outside linebacker had not achieved a double-digit sack season since his second year in the league in 2016 with the Arizona Cardinals and he was out to prove he could be that type of player again.

It was a one-year "prove-it" deal with New York that season and Golden capitalized on the opportunity, registering 10.0 sacks in 16 games (all starts). It represented the second time in his career he had played every game in the regular season and the first in which he started in 100 percent of them.

The increased playing time and opportunity translated into tangible results, as Golden added 72 tackles (37 solo), a career-high 27 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery during the season.

Yet, Golden did not have the big-pocket NFL suitors he was expecting when he was back on the free-agent market in the offseason. No teams opened up their checkbooks enticingly enough to lead him away from the Giants, so he signed a one-year unrestricted free-agent tender offer.

It was an unsettling development made even more so after coming back to a franchise that looked markedly different. The Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur following the conclusion of the 2019 season and subsequently hired Joe Judge to lead the organization.

“I have a lot of respect for Markus as a player and as a person," Judge told NJ Advance Media in June of 2020. "I think he’s a tremendous guy. I think he’s a hard worker, a tough guy, he’s a productive guy on the field."

Still, the series of events left Golden feeling less confident in what his NFL future could be.

"It was a rough year for me in the beginning of the year," Golden admitted following the conclusion of the 2020 season Sunday.

Golden made it through seven games with the Giants this season before Judge and Co. traded him at the deadline in October back to the Cardinals in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021. Just like the feelings when he initially left to pursue greener pastures, Golden's return renewed his sense of passion and invigorated him to achieve more.

In the seven games Golden played with New York, he had just 10 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Back with Arizona, while providing a veteran presence in relief of Chandler Jones' season-ending biceps injury in Week 5, Golden contributed three sacks, along with 23 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, two passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In his first game back in the Valley in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, Golden had a sack. He started in eight out of nine games for the remainder of the season. Upon its conclusion, he could barely contain his gratitude.

"Before I answer questions real quick, let me take the time to really say thank you," Golden said after the Cardinals' Week 17 loss that dropped them to 8-8 and out of the playoffs. "Thank you to the Arizona Cardinals for bringing me back here . . . To be able to come back and play for the Arizona Cardinals, it was a blessing. I just want to thank everybody that's involved with the organization. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to come back and be a Cardinal and play. And I'll never forget this and I really appreciate it. Thank you, everybody."

With Golden hitting free agency once again, his future is unclear once more. Whatever he decides and wherever he goes next, Arizona will always be fond of the man who the Red Sea fondly called "Junk."