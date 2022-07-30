There is a huge hole on one side of the Cardinals’ edge rushing unit following the offseason departure of the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks, Chandler Jones.

Markus Golden, who led the team in sacks last season with 11, one-half more than Jones, is moving forward while also missing his presence off the field.

“That's my dog man, forget football man,” Golden said Friday. “I just love to be around him, so that's what it's about with me. It’s more than football. That's my boy. I loved just seeing Chandler in the morning; always bringing good energy. So I'm more aware about that than just football, man.”

Kliff Kingsbury echoed Golden’s thoughts this week. The head coach said, “I've said it all along: A guy like him, it wasn't just what he brought on the field. It was the energy in the locker room, the way guys gravitated towards him. He's a tremendous human being and a tremendous football player.”

However, looking back to 2020 when Jones missed the final 11 games because of a biceps injury, Kingsbury recalled, “We were very excited the year he went out, the way Haason Reddick came on and had a monster year. And then a guy like Dennis Gardeck played really well. So you never know who's gonna step up.

“We drafted a couple guys we expect to contribute. But he's really hard to replace. But I think seeing the sack production, we're able to still get through different means whether it's pressures or different looks, that's encouraging that hopefully we can try to replace some of those numbers. Not that you ever replace a player like that.”

The two draft picks were third-round choices Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

Appearing last week on ArizonaSports 98.7 FM, general manager Steve Keim said, “Sanders is a real long, athletic guy and when you look at him physically, he kind of reminds you of Simeon Rice when you look at the length and the movement and the athleticism.

“Now, we'll be certainly happy if he has Simeon Rice's pass-rush production, but the guy has got a lot of raw talent. And (Thomas) is just a stud. He has looked really, really good. And I think the only reason he was there when we picked was because of the (hamstring) injury.”

Before the first practice of camp Wednesday, Kingsbury was asked about Thomas and Sanders hanging together and trusting each other.

He said, “It's good anytime you can create that type of bond and still have a really good competition within that room. I think it's healthy and they got great guys to learn from when you're talking about DK (Devon Kennard) and Junk (Golden), Gardeck, guys that have earned it the hard way. They go hard every single day in practice and those two young guys, they got real skill sets when you talk about rushing the passer, so I'm I'm fired up to watch them today.”

Aside from Thomas, Sanders and Gardeck, it’s a very crowded competition that includes Kennard, a free-agent signing in 2020, sixth-round 2021 pick Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, a seventh-round pick this year, and Jesse Lemonier, acquired in May off waivers from the Lions.

Golden likes what he’s seen from this year’s rookies. He said, “They keep on working, they’re doing everything every day that coaches ask of them. They’ve asked me a lot of questions. They are working, man. Anytime I see somebody working, by a week or two from now you're gonna be that much better. So if they're putting the work in, I think you're gonna have a chance to help us this year. And that's what all the young guys have been doing; all of them out there putting the work in.”

Golden knows he will be chipped by extra blockers, but he’s ready.

“I'm used to getting chipped. I'm used to having to fight through three, four guys to get to the quarterback, so I'm used to it,” Golden said. “Of course, you're gonna miss Chandler. That's one of the best pass rushers to ever play the game. But at the end of the day, you got to go hunt; that's the game. That's just part of the game.”

He also believes he likely won’t get added attention until those on the other side prove themselves. Golden said, “They were chipping a lot last year; you can't take too many chippers. Last year, they were taking one guy on each side and chip both of us probably every third down, so I'm used to it.”

Golden then concluded with his mantra: “And it's just about hunting, man. It's about hunting. You got J.J. Watt. You got a lot of guys out there, but at the end of the day, it's football. We got some good coaches to be able to draw some good stuff up, but at the end of the day I'm used to being chipped, so I'll be ready for whatever they put in front me.”