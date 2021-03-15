Load the Junk: Golden Returning to Cardinals on 2-Year Deal

Junk is staying in the Valley.

No, not referring to heaps of garbage — although there is plenty of that, too — but rather the return of outside linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals. The two sides agreed to terms on Monday, the team announced, and the contract spans two years with a value of $9 million, per NFL Media.

After being traded by the New York Giants at the deadline on Oct. 23, 2020, for a sixth-round draft pick, Golden expressed a reinvigorated passion for his second stint in the desert. He said several times throughout the year that he was unhappy with his usage and production in the Big Apple and wanted a fresh start.

"Thank you to the Arizona Cardinals for bringing me back here," Golden said on Jan. 3. "It was a rough year for me in the beginning of the year, so to be able to come back and play for the Arizona Cardinals, it was a blessing. I just want to thank everybody that's involved with the organization. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to come back and be a Cardinal and play. And I'll never forget this and I really appreciate it. Thank you, everybody."

In nine games played with the Cardinals last season, eight of which resulting in starts, The 30-year-old Golden tallied 25 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The veteran outside linebacker was one of an NFL-high 18 Cardinals to record at least 1.0 sack all last year and one of a league-best 12 players with 2.0 or more. Only three NFL teams had more sacks in 2020 than Arizona’s 48.0, despite the team losing All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones for the season (biceps) in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

According to Next Gen Stats, Golden led the NFL in full-season pressure rate at 16.8 percent. Fellow Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick was also included in the top-5 for the category at No. 5 (14.1 percent).

Golden's first stint with the Cardinals lasted four years from 2015-18, playing 46 games (24 starts) and collecting 119 tackles (97 solo), 19.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, including a career-high 12.5 sacks with Arizona in 2016.

A second-round draft pick of the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri, Golden now gets to remain with the franchise who bestowed his first chance in the NFL for an additional two years.

The Cardinals missed the playoffs in 2020 after having their closest opportunity for contention since their last time qualifying in 2015. In the second year under the regime of coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona improved from 5-10-1 to 8-8 and has higher aspirations in 2021.

"It's heartbreaking because that's what you play the game for," Golden said after the season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams. "I always want to get to the playoffs. I haven't been to the playoffs since my rookie year, so you want to get to the playoffs. And you want to be able to compete in the postseason, but we didn't get it this year. You can't whine, you can't complain, you look over the film again and look at the rest of the film from the whole year and get better for next year and come back swinging no matter what."