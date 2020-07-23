AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Rights to Former Cardinals Edge Markus Golden Revert to Giants

Mason Kern

Despite back-to-back seasons with double-digit sack numbers, New York Giants edge rusher Markus Golden found himself on the wrong side of the free agency process this offseason. Instead of not landing a home, however, his rights revert back to the Giants since he was extended the rare May 5 tender.

According to the Pro Football Writers of America, this represents the "deadline for prior club to send 'May 5 Tender' to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his prior club."

Therefore, Golden will remain a Giant this season and can sign his tender whenever he so chooses. He had until Wednesday, or the start of training camps, to sign a deal with another team, but now his rights revert back to New York at 110 percent of his 2019 salary. That figure will be $4.125 million with another $1 million available if he hits double-digit sacks, although he does not intend to sign at this time, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old Golden was perhaps the Giants' best defensive player last season. He led the team in sacks (10), tackles for loss (13) and quarterback hits (27). other than him, the Giants do not have an active player on their roster who had more than 4.5 sacks last season.

For the first four years of his career, Golden was with the Arizona Cardinals. In 46 games (24 starts), he achieved 119 tackles (97 solo, 22 assisted), 42 quarterback hits, 26 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three passes defended. However, his time there was derailed by a knee injury that cost him nearly the entire 2017 season, although he played in four games.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chandler Jones to Make Return on NFL Top 100 List

After being overlooked in the top 100 in 2019, Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones will return to the list when it begins its reveal on NFL Network July 26.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Retired NBA Vet Kendrick Perkins Leaving Dallas Cowboys Fandom

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins (Celtics, Thunder, Cavaliers, Pelicans) is leaving his Dallas Cowboys fandom for the Arizona Cardinals.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Come to Terms with Six Draft Picks

After agreeing to terms with Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced agreements with their entire six-man draft class.

Howard Balzer

OL Kelvin Beachum: 'I'm Excited to Protect' QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals new OL Kelvin Beachum is excited to protect "one of the superstars of the National Football League" QB Kyler Murray.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Arizona Cardinals Agree to Terms with Rookies Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones

Arizona Cardinals draft picks Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones agree to terms on rookie contracts.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

PFF: DL Depth Around LB Chandler Jones A Problem ... Really?

Pro Football Focus ranked the Arizona Cardinals defensive line 18th in the NFL due to a lack of depth around star LB Chandler Jones.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

PFF: David Njoku is a Fit for the Cardinals

David Njoku could give the Arizona Cardinals another threat on offense, via Pro Football Focus.

Alex Weiner

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals, Others: 'We Want to Play'

Several Arizona Cardinals players were involved in the coordinated "we want to play" hashtag message that NFL players publicized Sunday.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

What else does the Cardinals defense need?

The Arizona Cardinals struggled to defend last season, so have they done enough to improve for 2020?

Alex Weiner

Chandler Jones was an 'Overproducer' in 2019

Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Overcame his circumstances and overproduced last season, according to Gil Brandt.

Alex Weiner