Rights to Former Cardinals Edge Markus Golden Revert to Giants

Despite back-to-back seasons with double-digit sack numbers, New York Giants edge rusher Markus Golden found himself on the wrong side of the free agency process this offseason. Instead of not landing a home, however, his rights revert back to the Giants since he was extended the rare May 5 tender.

According to the Pro Football Writers of America, this represents the "deadline for prior club to send 'May 5 Tender' to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his prior club."

Therefore, Golden will remain a Giant this season and can sign his tender whenever he so chooses. He had until Wednesday, or the start of training camps, to sign a deal with another team, but now his rights revert back to New York at 110 percent of his 2019 salary. That figure will be $4.125 million with another $1 million available if he hits double-digit sacks, although he does not intend to sign at this time, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old Golden was perhaps the Giants' best defensive player last season. He led the team in sacks (10), tackles for loss (13) and quarterback hits (27). other than him, the Giants do not have an active player on their roster who had more than 4.5 sacks last season.

For the first four years of his career, Golden was with the Arizona Cardinals. In 46 games (24 starts), he achieved 119 tackles (97 solo, 22 assisted), 42 quarterback hits, 26 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three passes defended. However, his time there was derailed by a knee injury that cost him nearly the entire 2017 season, although he played in four games.