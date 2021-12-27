Markus Golden, Sean Harlow Added to COVID List

On the same day the Arizona Cardinals activated center Rodney Hudson, linebacker Markus Golden and guard Sean Harlow were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Just when the Arizona Cardinals began to clear their COVID issues up, another two positive cases popped up.

Only hours after activating center Rodney Hudson from the reserve/COVID list, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that linebacker Markus Golden was one of numerous players that tested positive on Monday.

AllCardinals’ Howard Balzer then confirmed that Golden and guard Sean Harlow were added to the list. He also noted that Hudson doesn't immediately count against the roster because he was granted a roster exemption that expires Wednesday.

Balzer also reported that in the league, there were 106 players officially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, all with positive tests. That includes two additional players from Saturday and eight on Sunday. Of the 106 total, 22 were on practice squads and eight on reserve/injured.

That brings the massive December total of positive tests to 505, which includes 461 since Dec. 13.

Golden, who has played in every game for the Cardinals this season, leads the team with 11 sacks and is one of only 12 players in the NFL to have double-digit sacks. Golden has also totaled 45 total tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and one pass defensed.

After returning to the Cardinals following a two-season stint with the Giants, Golden has stepped up admirably in the absence of defensive end J.J. Watt, restoring balance to Arizona's defensive front seven opposite linebacker Chandler Jones.

In the latest rounds of COVID updates and protocols from the league, the NFL provided three testing options for a fully vaccinated individual to return provided he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and tests negative.

Also in the updated protocols, an individual's return from quarantine is possible as soon as the day after his initial positive test.

While the vaccination status of Golden is unknown, earlier in the season head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team was entirely vaccinated.

Should Golden not be able to return, the Cardinals would miss a productive linebacker that also serves as a source of energy for the team, as many players and coaches have referred to Golden as things such as a battery or even Arizona's Energizer bunny due to his high level of charisma and presence on and off the field.

Harlow has played in 13 games for the Cardinals as the offensive line has experienced issues throughout the year. Harlow has played over 50% of snaps for Arizona in seven games this season starting at left guard and center.

According to Balzer, the Cardinals also reported tryouts Monday for wide receivers John Hurst, Aaron Jackson and Scotty Washington along with running backs Brenden Knox and Jacques Patrick.