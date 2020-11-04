Markus Golden: 'I'm an Arizona Cardinal at Heart'

Markus Golden is used to situations going "the wrong way." It has seemingly happened throughout his life. Trends shift and expectations swell to ideas where "something is supposed to go a certain way and I'm thinking it's going to be perfect," before the opposite ensues.

It was most recently the case via a two-year stint with the New York Giants, which came via a decision in free agency after the 2018 season to leave the Arizona Cardinals — the franchise that selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Missouri. Golden had just completed his fourth year in the Valley and had money on the mind. Yet, the market was not as inviting as he anticipated and he inevitably signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth $4 million.

Despite accumulating 10 sacks with New York that first year in 2019, he still entered free agency with minimal interest and the Giants capitalized on a rare May 5 tender that allowed Golden to negotiate a deal with other teams, but left his exclusive rights with the Giants if he hadn't signed anywhere by July 22. Nothing came of those discussions and Golden returned on a one-year $3.75 million contract.

"It was a little frustrating," Golden said Wednesday. "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't frustrating, but I kept my head up and just continued to work hard and I've always looked at stuff positive. That's just me. I learned that from my mom and my dad. You have to stay positive when stuff ain't going your way because if you don't then that's when it can go even (more) wrong. I just control the stuff I can control, which is working hard every day, being myself, being respectful and staying professional. That's what I did."

Golden's tendency to remain positive amid his circumstance paid off Oct. 23, when the Giants traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

"It worked out even better for me," Golden said. "No money in the world that I would have made could be even better than me coming back and being an Arizona Cardinal. It worked out great for me at the end of the day. I'm blessed and so motivated, but at the end of the day, I'm blessed to be back an Arizona Cardinal."

The listed 6-foot-3, 260-pound Golden returns for his second stint in the desert at an opportune time. With starting outside linebacker Chandler Jones suffering a season-ending biceps injury in Week 5 against the New York Jets and fellow starter Devon Kennard being placed on reserve/COVID-19 — along with cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. — Monday, the Cardinals are in desperate need for additional pass-rush capability.

"He fits perfectly into our plan," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Oct. 28. "He's a classic outside 'backer. He loves to be in the two-point stance. He loves to get 1-on-1 and pass rush and he is a guy that plays hard. And as an outside 'backer with his relentless personality, he is going to make plays for us. And watching him over the years as an outside rusher, he overwhelmed tackles just with effort. And that's what it takes in his league because most pass rushers, most sacks, aren't cute rushes. It's dirty, it's grimy and it's tough. And that's the kind of player he is. That's a great get for our defense at the moment."

Despite the increased opportunity, Golden is bummed his reunion with the Cardinals will lack Jones, who he previously played across from.

"It's hard to know Chandler had to go down because, to be honest, I want to be on the opposite side with Chandler and hunting like we used to, but I'm going to hold it down for him and it ain't no pressure or nothing," Golden said. "It's just football. At the end of the day, I've got to come here and do my job and that's to play football, so I'm excited to be back here and be able to help the Cardinals. But I know Chandler, I know he wishes he was out there too. But we're going to work hard until we get back and hopefully me and him can get back at it together one day."

While Golden had produced double-digit sacks in his first year in New York, the Giants barely employed him in the seven games he played this season before the trade. For the year, he has accumulated just 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He believed he was likely on the trading block and manifested a return home before actually receiving the news in real life. That is because he had taken a nap on that fateful Friday, albeit in a "bad mood," and woke up to discover he was no longer obliged to suit up for the Giants.

In fact, when he found out his new destination, he could not get out of bed quick enough.

"Woke up with a couple missed calls and my agent was one and the New York Giants was one, so I knew then," Golden said. "I said, 'I know I'm out of here, but I don't know where I'm going to be going.' And so I got on the phone with my agent, talked to him a little bit and they told me where I was going. And I got up and started packing my bags up, packed my cars up and was ready to get back to Arizona and play some football. That's what my mindset was. When I found out that it was Arizona I got right up out of the bed and started packing my bags to get out here."

Golden's return has ignited the spark in the Cardinals' outside linebacker room and beyond, as his presence has been welcomed by the organization and fans alike.

"I'm happy to have him here, have him back," outside linebacker Haason Reddick said. "MG, when I first got here, he was here. A great guy, he's a great player, great teammate, great attitude and he's relentless. Junk (Golden's nickname) is relentless. He plays the game hard and he has a dog mentality. He wants to be one of the best. I'm happy to have him here. I know he can make an impact right away and I can't wait to see him get back on the field and get to see him flying around and get to play with him again. I'm very excited about that."

Added head coach Kliff Kingsbury: "Knowing he's a high-motor, high-energy, great locker-room guy based on his previous stint here was huge. And (general manager) Steve (Keim) did a great job predicting we would need another outside guy to help us out and bring in a guy like that is huge. And we're excited to get him out there and add him to the mix."

Entering Week 9, Golden said he is itching for the opportunity to hopefully see more reps. Without Jones and Kennard, that is a likely scenario. After isolating for five days amid the COVID-19 protocols after being traded, Golden has practiced this week and is already making an indelible impression.

"The first day I was back I was saying how I felt like I had an extra energy in me," Golden said. "Just being back home, this is my home. This is the home team. Even when I was away, I was rooting for the Cardinals to do good just because in my heart I'll always be a Cardinal. You're going to get everything out of me. I'm coming back, I'm bringing the energy and doing whatever I got to do to help this team win.

"I'm an even better player now. When I left, I went out to New York, learned a lot, played hard, had a good year, a full season when I was down there. I'm coming back even better. Mentally, I know a lot and I learned a lot mentally. And physically, I'm going to be the same guy. I'm going to hunt and do whatever I got to do for the team to win. There's no pressure at all. It's still football, it's having fun, flying around and doing whatever I got to do to help the team win."

With the contrast in where the two teams he has played for currently are — Arizona is 5-2 and New York is 1-7 — Golden not only finds himself in a happier personal situation, but in a more encouraging trajectory professionally as well.

"Practices is different," he said. "The energy here is different. You can tell a bunch of guys working hard, having fun and doing whatever they have to do to win. Of course I respect New York, those guys out there worked hard, having a down year, but I respect those guys. But it's a big difference when you're having a winning season and a losing season. I'm happy to be not just on a winning team, but back with my team. I'm an Arizona Cardinal at heart. For me to be back here and be an Arizona Cardinal, that's a big-time blessing and really it's just one of the best feelings of my life. And I feel great. I feel like I got drafted again."

He also emphasized how fortunate he is to be home.

"I came right home and went right to my house," he said. "That's the first thing, to be back home and get to lay in my own bed, get to go in my own refrigerator, all that type of stuff. That's always a blessing. Get to see my kids -- my kids are out here -- so that's a blessing at the end of the day. It's an easy transition just to be able to come here and really get back to my normal life."