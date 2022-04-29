New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown wanted to play with his college quarterback QB Kyler Murray in the NFL.

When the Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, his college top receiver was sitting in the Green Room with an idea.

Marquise Brown, who gained 1,318 receiving yards for the Sooners with Murray under center, told the fresh draftee to tell Arizona to trade back into the first round and select him.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters on Thursday that he tried, but could not get a deal done. Brown went No. 25 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

After three seasons, the reunion is coming. The Cardinals traded for Brown on Thursday during the first round of the NFL Draft, sending the No. 23 overall pick to the Ravens.

Brown told reporters Friday that he "manifested" it.

"Me and Kyler talked about it back in January, February," Brown said. "And for it to actually happens, it's pretty crazy."

Brown requested a trade this offseason due to scheme fit issues in Baltimore, and the Cardinals were the team he set his eyes on.

Murray and Brown still work out together during the offseason, even doing so while the wheels of the trade were in motion. Keim said this was not a knee-jerk trade, that it was in the works well before the draft began.

Brown said Murray inquired about a potential trade, but the receiver wanted to surprise his quarterback. The Cardinals did not tell Murray until the deal happened, either.

"He knew that it possibly could happen, but he didn't know it actually did happen," Brown said. "So he was checking in and trying to get the scoop. I just had to (say), 'I don't know, Kyler. I'm still trying to find out.'"

"I'm sure those two have had some laughs now," Keim said.

Brown and Murray started off on the scout team together at Oklahoma after the two transferred from separate schools.

The newest Cardinals receiver stated they aimed to "kill it" every day against starting defenders, and he said they did.

The duo received their time in the sun in 2018, and they led the No. 1 offense in the country to the College Football Playoff. Murray won the Heisman Trophy.

In the process, they became close.

"In college, you go through more with your quarterback than in the NFL," Brown said. "So me and Kyler, we got in together, neither one started. So we worked together on the B Squad beating the starting defense of Oklahoma to all the way to both of us playing. And we've been doing it together the whole time we were there. So, I'm excited."

Keim said the two being close checked one of the boxes when it came to trading for Brown, a box that was probably quite large.

The Cincinnati Bengals paired their quarterback with his top target in college last year, and Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the No. 7 scoring offense in the league.

Plus, the Cardinals made this move amid contract extension talks with Murray and his camp.

"He is a guy that makes sense for a number of reasons," Keim said. "Two years of control costs, getting a dynamic receiver who's played inside, outside, obviously the chemistry with our quarterback and a guy who can be a dynamic vertical threat."

Brown is looking to build rapport with his new team beyond Murray.

Brown spoke with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after the trade, telling the veteran that he studies his tape.

He got to know head coach Kliff Kingsbury when the latter recruited him to Texas Tech.

Kingsbury said he is close with former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and believes Brown's learning curve will be slight.

Plus, Keim spoke with Brown during the draft process in 2019.

"We went to OU, we spent time with Kyler and we met Hollywood," Keim said. "Obviously interviewed him at length . . . he was a guy that we spent a lot of time on and knew the kind of player that he could be in the league."

Brown had his first 1,000 yard receiving season in the NFL last year and is looking forward to playing in a new system with a friend under center.