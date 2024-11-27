Marvin Harrison Jr. Gives Massive Props to Justin Jefferson Ahead of Cardinals-Vikings
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a fan of Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
There's few prospects that entered the draft process with hype levels similar to Harrison, though Jefferson himself being a first-round pick (though four wideouts were taken ahead of him) can attest.
The life of a receiver in the NFL isn't easy, though Jefferson's established himself as the top wideout in the game and has made mind-boggling plays look ordinary since entering the league.
Harrison hopes to do the same and told reporters today he's a fan of Jefferson:
"He's had the best five year, four year start anybody's ever had in this league, so he's probably already a Hall of Fame player. He's going to continue to do great things. Obviously I'm a fan of his, just being a receiver you can always respect someone who produces the way he does and the way he goes about his business. ... You can always appreciate good receiver play and just respect someone who always produces at that level."
Harrison has 36 receptions for 546 yards and six touchdowns on the year while Jefferson is second in NFL receiving yards (939) with five touchdowns.
It's been an up and down season from Harrison, though we've clearly seen some of the talent shine through that made Arizona convinced to make him the fourth overall pick months ago.
Harrison and the rest of the Cardinals know a tough test lies ahead in Minnesota as road underdogs, especially against a Vikings defense coached by Brian Flores.
"Obviously they're one of those defenses that creates a lot of takeaways, so you always have to have premium ball security. ... It's going to take the offense being on the same page and execute."
Sunday has potential to show fireworks from both the vet and rookie.