Cardinals center Mason Cole has had an eventful offseason, albeit a different one amid COVID-19 and conversations with teammates about the ongoing protests amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

He and his wife Madison were married in February, but the honeymoon was delayed by the pandemic. He celebrated his 24th birthday on March 28, learned he was ticketed to be the team’s starting center again and then revealed on Father’s Day he will become a dad to a son next January.

With everything going on, Cole said the “offseason is actually going relatively smooth. I think workouts have been great. I set up a little home gym in our house. So I've been able to do all the workouts here. I think meetings went way better than I ever expected them to go. I think they were productive. We learned a lot, even being virtually. So I think it was good.”

As we’ve also seen over the last month, since the killing of George Floyd on May 25, the learning wasn’t limited to football thanks to honest and frank discussions in 'Zoom' meetings. Especially for white players like Cole listening to their black teammates.

He said, “I think in football, we're really lucky to have such a diverse group all across the team, not only in the o-line room. I watched a clip of Hump (tackle D.J. Humphries) and what he said about the o-line room. I really do think that if the rest of the world was like the o-line group, it'd be fantastic. We can have those tough conversations in our group and be able to listen and learn from each other. And I think that's huge. I think that's something that we can all take part in.”

Cole said it’s important to realize what others who are sometimes less fortunate have experienced in their lives.

“I think one thing that we forget in this profession with guys making a good amount of money in this league that I think we forget is where a lot of these guys have come from, and it's not the most glamorous places in the world,” Cole said. “A lot of these people have been through a lot of struggle to get here.

“And so just being able to sit back and learn and listen to these guys and what they've really gone through I think it's something that we as a society, we've kind of just kind of skipped over a lot and I think we're all guilty of it too. So just be able to listen to those guys. And you know, D.J.’s been great in the room and talked a lot about it. It's been good for us.”

Cole said he will listen to his teammates when games arrive and decisions are made about the national anthem. Quarterback Kyler Murray and running back Kenyan Drake have already gone on record saying they plan to kneel.

Cole said, “It's kind of an ongoing discussion throughout the team. What I'm trying to do is listen to my teammates, and everyone else that's been going through so much hurt in their life. I think we're all guilty of not always listening, and understanding the struggle that some people go through. So for me right now, I'm just focusing on listening and learning and understanding what a lot of people in this country have been through. Because I don't think we've always done a great job of understanding that. I think we'll continue to have discussions as a team and I think we'll probably figure out something to do as a whole team together.”

As for the potential for playing games without fans, Cole commented on what the atmosphere will be like without the energy fans bring.

“It'll be different for sure,” he said. “But under these circumstances, we don't have a whole lot of choice. I don't think we need to preach having energy in this league. I think when you go play a game, no matter if there's fans there or not, there's gonna be energy on the field, there's gonna be competitiveness. And that's just something that comes with the game. But it’ll definitely be different and definitely something that we'll have to adjust to if that's the case.”