C Mason Cole, TE Maxx Williams Out Against Washington

After Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole (hamstring) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) were not observed practicing during the open portion of Friday's practice for the third consecutive session, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to reporters that neither would be playing in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team.

"Max and Mason won't be going this week," he said.

Williams had been a limited participant in practices at times leading up to Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, but played in 43 offensive snaps (52 percent) and six on special teams (21 percent).

On the first drive of the second half against the 49ers Sunday, Cole came out of the game and walked gingerly to the medical tent and did not return. He finished the game playing on 36 offensive snaps (44 percent).

Against San Francisco, Cardinals backup center Lamont Gaillard made his NFL debut in replacement of Cole. He played the team's remaining 46 offensive snaps (56 percent) and was pivotal to Arizona leaving Santa Clara with a 24-20 victory.

"The fact that Lamont Gaillard had to step in and the transition was seamless for him," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told the Arizona Sports 98.7 Doug & Wolf Show Friday. "To play his first game, I thought he played exceptional. Not only from a physical standpoint, but we all know that position requires you to play with awareness and to use your eyes and to make the Mike points and the other things that centers have to do that are so critical to a team's success. And I thought Lamont stepped in and did a fantastic job ... I think he certainly proved his worth this past weekend."

Kingsbury concurred: "I was really impressed by how Lamont handled things and I'm sure he'll go out there and do everything he can to help us win on Sunday."

While Kingsbury was mute on the specifics of either players' respective injuries, he admitted that they "hope to get him back soon."

Cole's absence could create issues should Gaillard also fall to injury this week as the Cardinals do not currently have another dedicated center on the roster. If Gaillard had tio leave the game, an option would be moving right guard J.R. Sweezy to center and playing either Max Garcia or Justin Murray at guard.

Without Williams, tight end Dan Arnold will likely have an increased blocking role in addition to his receiving duties and position-mate Darrell Daniels will likely have a bigger role in Week 2.

"As far as Dan goes, he definitely can do both," Kingsbury said. "He's a dynamic receiver, but he's really worked hard at the blocking aspect of it. And so he'll take on some of that load as Darrell will as well."

The Cardinals also protected tight end Jordan Thomas on the practice squad this week and could potentially promote him to the active roster.

Also for the Cardinals, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (wrist) and tackle Josh Jones (ankle) are questionable after being limited in practice Friday. Fitts was observed wearing protective wrapping around his left wrist during the open portions of Thursday and Friday's practices.

Wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins practiced in full both Thursday and Friday after being limited for non-injury related reasons Wednesday.

For Washington, there were significant changes from Thursday's report. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee), who was inactive for the season opener, practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited Friday. Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Holcomb was declared out and Fuller is questionable.

Linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. (calf) has practiced in full all week, but is also questionable for Sunday's game.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable. If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.