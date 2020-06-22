AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Mason Cole Primed for Starting Center Role

Mason Kern

When Mason Cole was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, expectations were for him to ease his way into the rotation after an adjustment period of about a year.

Enter training camp and that plan burst into flames. Projected starter A.Q. Shipley tore his ACL and was placed on reserve/injured for the season. It forced Cole into a starting role as a rookie, where he remained for all 16 games.

It came with its growing pains. He was charged with four fumbles in his rookie year and lost three of them. Yet, the growth from the beginning to the end of that campaign was profound.

"I always try and look at myself watching film positively, but critically at the same time," Cole told reporters via videoconference Monday. "So, I think there was some good things I did as a rookie, but from that year to going on to this year now, I think there's been — in my game, personally — a lot of strides. And I credit a lot of that to (offensive line coach Sean Kugler). And also some of these other guys, a lot of the older guys in the room have helped me a lot. And just being able to watch them and how they work and how they practice has been huge for me."

In his second season, Cole was beaten out of the starting role by a healthy Shipley. Still, he played in all 16 games last season and made two starts at left guard.

"I think that having that year being a backup, I think it was huge for me," Cole said. "To watch a guy like A.Q. and all the other vets in the room work and how they prepare, it's a year that I never really had. So, I think in a weird way, having that year off actually really helped me. Helped me learn from these other guys and see the room from a whole different perspective."

Now, in an offseason mired by unknown possibilities about the future, Cole has been given the keys to the ship. He said Kugler called him to say that he was going to function as the projected starter moving forward. Shipley has not been picked up since hitting unrestricted free agency and the Cardinals have 2019 sixth-round pick Lamont Gaillard out of Georgia in their coffers.

"He called me, I forget when it was," Cole said of Kugler. "Basically told me that and that's what I always respect about (Kugler). He's never afraid to have a conversation with you, whether it be good or bad and I really respect that he called me and told me that. And even going into last year when he told me that I wasn't starting. He called me and said the same thing. So, I respect (Kugler) a lot. I think everyone in the room would say the same thing, that we all love (Kugler). And it was really good. It's been good and it's good to hear that confidence too, coming from your position coach."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Center Mason Cole Believes Cardinals will Unite on Anthem Decision

Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole says listening is important and expects the team to do something together for the national anthem.

Howard Balzer

A Father's Day Shoutout to Dads and Sons

On Father’s Day, Howard Balzer goes back in time for meaningful sports-related memories with his dad and later, his sons.

Howard Balzer

A Father's Tribute from a Son's Perspective

Sports have connected fathers and sons for centuries and this Father's Day we recognize both.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Has Bittersweet Father's Day

Like his father Bill, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill pays forward a legacy of diversity for the franchise.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals to Recognize Juneteenth as Paid Holiday

The Arizona Cardinals recognized Juneteenth by making it an official, company-wide holiday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Focused on 'Improving My Dropback Game'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a clear goal entering his second season in the NFL after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Mason Kern

Twenty-one Cardinals Offensive Players to Workout in Dallas

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is picking up the tab for offensive players to travel to Dallas for workouts and team building.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Excited to See More Progress in Year 2

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, but bigger things are expected this season.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has Confidence in 'My Generation'

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray speaks truth to power with his prescription for change in the country.

Howard Balzer

Kyler Murray 'Super Excited' to Deploy DeAndre Hopkins in Arsenal

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed his excitement about the franchise's trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans this offseason.

Mason Kern