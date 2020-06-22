Mason Cole Primed for Starting Center Role

When Mason Cole was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, expectations were for him to ease his way into the rotation after an adjustment period of about a year.

Enter training camp and that plan burst into flames. Projected starter A.Q. Shipley tore his ACL and was placed on reserve/injured for the season. It forced Cole into a starting role as a rookie, where he remained for all 16 games.

It came with its growing pains. He was charged with four fumbles in his rookie year and lost three of them. Yet, the growth from the beginning to the end of that campaign was profound.

"I always try and look at myself watching film positively, but critically at the same time," Cole told reporters via videoconference Monday. "So, I think there was some good things I did as a rookie, but from that year to going on to this year now, I think there's been — in my game, personally — a lot of strides. And I credit a lot of that to (offensive line coach Sean Kugler). And also some of these other guys, a lot of the older guys in the room have helped me a lot. And just being able to watch them and how they work and how they practice has been huge for me."

In his second season, Cole was beaten out of the starting role by a healthy Shipley. Still, he played in all 16 games last season and made two starts at left guard.

"I think that having that year being a backup, I think it was huge for me," Cole said. "To watch a guy like A.Q. and all the other vets in the room work and how they prepare, it's a year that I never really had. So, I think in a weird way, having that year off actually really helped me. Helped me learn from these other guys and see the room from a whole different perspective."

Now, in an offseason mired by unknown possibilities about the future, Cole has been given the keys to the ship. He said Kugler called him to say that he was going to function as the projected starter moving forward. Shipley has not been picked up since hitting unrestricted free agency and the Cardinals have 2019 sixth-round pick Lamont Gaillard out of Georgia in their coffers.

"He called me, I forget when it was," Cole said of Kugler. "Basically told me that and that's what I always respect about (Kugler). He's never afraid to have a conversation with you, whether it be good or bad and I really respect that he called me and told me that. And even going into last year when he told me that I wasn't starting. He called me and said the same thing. So, I respect (Kugler) a lot. I think everyone in the room would say the same thing, that we all love (Kugler). And it was really good. It's been good and it's good to hear that confidence too, coming from your position coach."