SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Matchup: Cardinals Defense vs. AP and the Lions Rushing Attack

Alex Weiner

In the words of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals defense during the 2019 season opener was hard to watch. They allowed 477 yards to the visiting Detroit Lions in a 27-27 tie. 

One area that Joseph said didn’t go horribly, though, was defending the run.

"I thought we did some good things last year," Joseph said Thursday. "We hit the quarterback a lot. We stopped the run game. It wasn't great, but it was decently stopping the run game."

The Lions return to the Valley on Sunday to face a much different looking defense. After allowing the second-most passing yards in the league last year, Arizona has given up the eighth-fewest in 2020 thus far. Its third-down defense has been a major success, with a league-best 26.1 percent opponent conversion percentage.

The issue lies where Joseph said they did decently against the Lions last year, stopping the run. The Cardinals have allowed five yards per carry through two games. This week, multiple players discussed how they need to be better.

"We gave up 100 and some yards rushing the last two weeks and that's just unacceptable," defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who is questionable for Sunday (ankle), said. "You want to hold everybody to at least under 100 yards."

Nose tackle Corey Peters added: "We have got to get better against the run game. Teams have been running the ball too much in my opinion on us. I think if we can kind of shore up some of those mistakes, we will be even tougher."

The Lions running game also looks different than a year ago. 

Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson were the primary halfbacks in 2019. Now, former Cardinal Adrian Peterson is the starter, and he is averaging 6.4 yards per carry in two games. The Lions also have rookie running back D’Andre Swift from Georgia, and he adds a wrinkle as a pass-catching back (more targets than carries so far). 

Joseph said that Detroit may have the best pass attack that his team has faced early on, but former Lions and current Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard said that his old squad will want to establish the ground game.

"I think they're going to try to run the ball first and foremost, Kennard said. "They don't want to be one-dimensional offensively, so we've got to stop the run and get them in passing situations."

A great way to force the Lions to throw is to start out on top. The Lions handed the ball off 16 times in the first half last Sunday and they led for most of the first 30 minutes. When Detroit got down in the second half, they ran the ball just four times.  

Joseph said the Lions are an offense that can score quickly, especially with the possible return of top receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring). But, last Sunday, the Packers held them to seven points in the second half when they stopped running the ball. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Not 'Real' Per Former NFL WR Keyshawn Johnson

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson says Arizona Cardinals are not “real” on ESPN Radio.

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson Hopes for Big Role Sunday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson is back from the COVID-19 list and could have a big role in Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Howard Balzer

NFL Icons Larry Fitzgerald, Adrian Peterson Share Field Sunday

Two of the best ever, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson, compete in State Farm Stadium Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Two Areas Where the Cardinals are Different This Time Against Detroit

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and the defense have improved, giving the Detroit Lions a different challenge this time.

Alex Weiner

by

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk Out Sunday; CB Dre Kirkpatrick Questionable

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) out of Sunday’s game. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (neck) added to the injury report and is questionable.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: 'This Team Feels Special'

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he appreciates the leadership on the team and says “it feels special.”

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

'Like Warp Speed': Kelvin Beachum Describes Cardinals' Offense

Arizona Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum says the team’s offense is more than just up-tempo; it’s “like warp speed.”

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Place TE Justin Johnson on Practice Squad/Injured

After signing with the Arizona Cardinals Monday, tight end Justin Johnson was placed on practice squad/injured Thursday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Practice Without WR Christian Kirk for Second Straight Day

Arizona Cardinals practice report: WR Christian Kirk, C Mason Cole not practicing, while DL Jordan Phillips, CB Byron Murphy Jr. were upgraded.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals 'For Real,' Says Albert Breer of SI.com

Albert Breer of SI.com believes the Arizona Cardinals are “for real” and should be legitimate playoff contenders.

Howard Balzer