In the words of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals defense during the 2019 season opener was hard to watch. They allowed 477 yards to the visiting Detroit Lions in a 27-27 tie.

One area that Joseph said didn’t go horribly, though, was defending the run.

"I thought we did some good things last year," Joseph said Thursday. "We hit the quarterback a lot. We stopped the run game. It wasn't great, but it was decently stopping the run game."

The Lions return to the Valley on Sunday to face a much different looking defense. After allowing the second-most passing yards in the league last year, Arizona has given up the eighth-fewest in 2020 thus far. Its third-down defense has been a major success, with a league-best 26.1 percent opponent conversion percentage.

The issue lies where Joseph said they did decently against the Lions last year, stopping the run. The Cardinals have allowed five yards per carry through two games. This week, multiple players discussed how they need to be better.

"We gave up 100 and some yards rushing the last two weeks and that's just unacceptable," defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who is questionable for Sunday (ankle), said. "You want to hold everybody to at least under 100 yards."

Nose tackle Corey Peters added: "We have got to get better against the run game. Teams have been running the ball too much in my opinion on us. I think if we can kind of shore up some of those mistakes, we will be even tougher."

The Lions running game also looks different than a year ago.

Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson were the primary halfbacks in 2019. Now, former Cardinal Adrian Peterson is the starter, and he is averaging 6.4 yards per carry in two games. The Lions also have rookie running back D’Andre Swift from Georgia, and he adds a wrinkle as a pass-catching back (more targets than carries so far).

Joseph said that Detroit may have the best pass attack that his team has faced early on, but former Lions and current Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard said that his old squad will want to establish the ground game.

"I think they're going to try to run the ball first and foremost, Kennard said. "They don't want to be one-dimensional offensively, so we've got to stop the run and get them in passing situations."

A great way to force the Lions to throw is to start out on top. The Lions handed the ball off 16 times in the first half last Sunday and they led for most of the first 30 minutes. When Detroit got down in the second half, they ran the ball just four times.

Joseph said the Lions are an offense that can score quickly, especially with the possible return of top receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring). But, last Sunday, the Packers held them to seven points in the second half when they stopped running the ball.