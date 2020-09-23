SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Kyler Murray Impressing Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia

Howard Balzer

After an 0-2 start, the Detroit Lions are now 9-24-1 with Matt Patricia as head coach and now he is tasked with devising a defense to contend with quarterback Kyler Murray on the road for the second year in a row.

A defensive coordinator in New England before becoming the Lions’ head coach in 2018, Patricia obviously knows the challenges presented by a signal-caller with the dual-threat capability like Murray's and the pressure it puts on a defense.

Patricia said Wednesday, “That’s a great example of something that I used with the players too, of (Seattle quarterback) Russell Wilson. Kyler Murray is the same. You may do it right for 58 minutes, you may do it right for 59, but it’s that one minute that you don’t where he’s so dangerous, so explosive, that I think players like that have that feeling to take advantage of those moments.

“You just need to be focused on the entire game, on making sure you execute the plan at hand and not let those guys take over with their athleticism and turn it into what we call a ‘street-ball’ game, where they can get out into space and run and throw. Obviously, his arm strength is another threat when he’s out in those kind of situations.”

Murray has three rushing touchdowns in two games after totaling four all of last season and the two teams played to a tie in the 2019 season opener. The two touchdowns he scored Sunday against Washington were designated runs.

Patricia said it’s readily apparent how far Murray has come in the last year and the differences from his rookie debut when Arizona and Detroit tied.

“I would definitely say you can see the difference between early on last year when we played him and then later in the season and how he matured and grew as a player in the NFL,” Patricia said. “Somehow I think this guy got faster and quicker and more explosive in the offseason. It’s just amazing to watch in open space. He’s a smooth athlete. He can really get to top acceleration extremely quick. I think that’s what catches a lot of people by surprise.

“He can just burst and explode — within two steps he’s at full speed and then he can stop within a step or two. I think some of that for the quarterback position; you’re not necessarily used to it. It’s almost like trying to tackle a punt returner in those sort of space plays that he’s able to create. I think that’s one area where he just feels a lot more comfortable right now and you see that.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Activate Johnson, Place Williams on Reserve/Injured

Arizona Cardinals activated WR KeeSean Johnson off reserve/COVID-19, placed TE Maxx Williams on IR, RB D.J. Foster on practice squad/injured.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Family, Friends Can Attend  Sunday's Game

Arizona Department of Health Services allows no more than 750 family, friends of Arizona Cardinals players, coaches, staff to attend Sunday’s game vs. Detroit.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pushing QB Kyler Murray for MVP

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins campaigns for Kyler Murray as MVP, but acknowledges winning games is the key to him having a chance.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Sign TE Jordan Thomas Off Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals roster moves Tuesday include four practice-squad protections, one addition and tight end Jordan Thomas signing to the active roster.

Mason Kern

Jordan Phillips: Cardinals Not Satisfied with Defensive Output

The Arizona Cardinals have allowed big yards to running backs during the first two weeks, something defensive lineman Jordan Phillips said they want to fix.

Alex Weiner

KliffsNotes Part 2: Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray, Special Teams

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury thinks “get down, get down” when watching quarterback Kyler Murray run.

Howard Balzer

KliffsNotes: Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury on Play-Calling, More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discusses the collaboration that occurs in creating the game plan and calling plays.

Howard Balzer

Seven Cardinals Play All Offensive or Defensive Snaps Against Washington

Seven Arizona Cardinals players participated in every offensive or defensive snaps Sunday; linebacker Jordan Hicks 100 percent streak ends.

Howard Balzer

De'Vondre Campbell the 'X-Factor' in Cardinals Early Success

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has been instrumental in the team's undefeated start and Isaiah Simmons' development.

Mason Kern

SI.com's Albert Breer: Arizona Cardinals a 'Factor in NFC West'

The Arizona Cardinals are a factor in the NFC West says Albert Breer of SI.com.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka