After an 0-2 start, the Detroit Lions are now 9-24-1 with Matt Patricia as head coach and now he is tasked with devising a defense to contend with quarterback Kyler Murray on the road for the second year in a row.

A defensive coordinator in New England before becoming the Lions’ head coach in 2018, Patricia obviously knows the challenges presented by a signal-caller with the dual-threat capability like Murray's and the pressure it puts on a defense.

Patricia said Wednesday, “That’s a great example of something that I used with the players too, of (Seattle quarterback) Russell Wilson. Kyler Murray is the same. You may do it right for 58 minutes, you may do it right for 59, but it’s that one minute that you don’t where he’s so dangerous, so explosive, that I think players like that have that feeling to take advantage of those moments.

“You just need to be focused on the entire game, on making sure you execute the plan at hand and not let those guys take over with their athleticism and turn it into what we call a ‘street-ball’ game, where they can get out into space and run and throw. Obviously, his arm strength is another threat when he’s out in those kind of situations.”

Murray has three rushing touchdowns in two games after totaling four all of last season and the two teams played to a tie in the 2019 season opener. The two touchdowns he scored Sunday against Washington were designated runs.

Patricia said it’s readily apparent how far Murray has come in the last year and the differences from his rookie debut when Arizona and Detroit tied.

“I would definitely say you can see the difference between early on last year when we played him and then later in the season and how he matured and grew as a player in the NFL,” Patricia said. “Somehow I think this guy got faster and quicker and more explosive in the offseason. It’s just amazing to watch in open space. He’s a smooth athlete. He can really get to top acceleration extremely quick. I think that’s what catches a lot of people by surprise.

“He can just burst and explode — within two steps he’s at full speed and then he can stop within a step or two. I think some of that for the quarterback position; you’re not necessarily used to it. It’s almost like trying to tackle a punt returner in those sort of space plays that he’s able to create. I think that’s one area where he just feels a lot more comfortable right now and you see that.”