Matt Prater Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has been named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week following performance against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Prater made all three of his field-goal attempts while also converting all four extra- point attempts. Prater converted field goals of 33, 36, and 51 yards. His 13 total points is a season high.

Prater now has 1,510 career points, becoming just the 24th player in NFL history – and just the third active player – to reach at least 1,500 points.

He now has 62 career field goals of 50-plus yards, further extending his NFL record. It was his third field goal of at least 50 yards this season.

Prater (56) leads the NFC and ranks third in the NFL in points scored this season. He trails only Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass (63) and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry (62).

"He still has excellent leg strength and is a talented guy," special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said Tuesday. Rodgers also previously coached Prater in Denver.

"The ball he kicked from 51 (against the Browns) went over the upright, vertical, so it would've been good from a long way. It's nice to be working with him again."

Prater now has been selected for the 13th time in his career for Special Teams Player of the Week, trailing only Adam Vinatieri (19) for the most weekly STPW honors in NFL history by a kicker.

Prater also became the fourth Cardinals player this season to be recognized for a weekly award, following in the footsteps of cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 vs. Jacksonville), quarterback Kyler Murray (Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 vs. Minnesota) and linebacker Chandler Jones (Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 vs. Tennessee).