Former Cardinals Max Starks, Lorenzo Alexander Address Parenting and Racism

Mason Kern

Since the alleged murder of African-American male George Floyd at the knee of white police officer Derek Chauvin, protests and riots have rampaged throughout America.

As a result, several statewide curfews have been put into effect, including an 8:00 p.m. mandate in Arizona.

While former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Max Starks, an African-American, was at a local eatery before that time, getting food to-go for his family, he ran into a parental concern that he was not even aware of. While there, Starks engaged in lighthearted conversation with nearly a dozen police officers before returning to his car.

His children, meanwhile, interpreted it as much more.

“My daughters are like cheering for me," Starks said to Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta Monday. "I’m like, ‘Girls, why are you cheering?’ (And they said), ‘You didn’t get killed, dad.' It’s like, 'Whoa, we need to have a conversation.'

“And it broke my heart because you don’t think you have to have that conversation with a 5- and a 7-year-old, but because of what they’ve seen, what they’ve heard on the radio and seen on television for us as adults trying to be aware of what’s going on and trying to be in touch — my daughters saw it as cops kill people that look like me.”

In similar fashion, former Cardinals linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, also African-American, has dealt with the inherent fears of sending his child off into the world.

“I’ve been angry, I’ve been sad, I’ve been scared," Alexander said on Arizona Sports’ Doug & Wolf Monday. "I have two sons. And I live in Paradise Valley. My son rolled off the other day amongst all this and I couldn’t see him on his bike and my first inclination is not, ‘He’s going to be OK.’ It’s, 'Let me jump in my truck and go check on him.' You just never know if somebody is going to see him in a way that he shouldn’t be seen.”

