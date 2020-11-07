SI.com
AllCardinals
TE Williams Activated; RB Foster, CB Whittaker, DT Dogbe Promoted

Howard Balzer

Saturday was a busy day for Cardinals roster moves in advance of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

  • Tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) was activated after being designated to return from reserve/injured this week.
  • Running back D.J. Foster and cornerback Jace Whittaker were added to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and outside linebacker Devon Kennard.
  • Defensive tackle Michael Dogbe was a standard elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Williams had recently returned to practice after suffering an ankle injury and being placed on reserve/injured Sept. 21.

When asked Friday how Williams was progressing, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “Maxx has progressed well. We're hopeful that he'll have some sort of a role on Sunday. Hopefully, the remainder of the week goes well, and he feels good. Good enough on Sunday to get out there because he brings a lot of experience and real presence to our offense.”

Foster is expected to have an important role Sunday as the expected backup to Chase Edmonds with Kenyan Drake (ankle) out. Rookie Jonathan Ward will also likely be active and perhaps rookie Eno Benjamin, although he has been a healthy scratch in every game this year.

Whittaker will increase the depth at cornerback with Murphy and Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) out. Notably, cornerback Prince Amukamara was not activated from the practice squad.

Dogbe provides added depth on the line with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips nursing a hamstring injury. This would be the first time this season Dogbe is active for a game. He initially cracked the team's active roster out of training camp, but was released Sept. 8 to make room for the signing of former Houston Texans defensive tackle Angelo Blackson. Dogbe was immediately signed to the practice squad Sept. 9 and has remained there ever since.

In previous weeks, defensive tackle Trevon Coley was elevated to the roster from the practice squad. The Cardinals also could potentially have recently-signed defensive tackle Josh Mauro active.

