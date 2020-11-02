It was hardly business as usual when the Cardinals returned to the practice field Monday following their bye week.

First, there was the absence of two major defensive contributors – outside linebacker Devon Kennard and slot cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. – who each tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and were placed on reserve.

Complicating the situation in the secondary was the status of cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who came out of the game against Seattle in Week 7, but did return. He did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media Monday afternoon, but he was spotted on the sideline.

Also not participating but on the field without helmets were defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle). Both left the game against the Seahawks with those injuries.

Another inside linebacker, Ezekiel Turner, who is a stalwart on special teams, was doing conditioning on a side field. Turner has yet to be on the field for a defensive snap this season, but he has played 145 of a possible 192 special-teams snaps (75.5 percent).

However, there was some good news on the injury front. Tight end Maxx Williams, who was placed on reserve/injured Sept. 21 with a knee injury, was back on the practice field and designated for return. The Cardinals have 21 days to evaluate Williams in practice and activate him to the roster. If they don’t, he would remain on reserve for the rest of the season.

It also appears that starting safety Jalen Thompson will be activated from reserve/injured Tuesday. Thompson suffered an ankle injury after playing just two snaps in the season opener against San Francisco. He was designated for return from reserve/injured Oct. 14, so Tuesday is the end of the 21-day evaluation period.

Thompson was observed in the early portion of practice Monday working with the first team.

Outside linebacker Markus Golden was also on the practice field with the Cardinals for the first Monday. Golden was acquired in a trade from the Giants Oct. 23, and it was officially reported to the league the next day.

Because of COVID-19 protocols for new players, Golden received a roster exemption and did not immediately count against the team’s roster. The exemption was lifted Saturday.

The Cardinals also filled out their practice squad with the return of tight end Evan Baylis, who was previously on the active roster and practice squad.

He has played in three games, totaling 14 offensive snaps and 25 on special teams.