Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt, Leki Fotu Form Megawatt

There was 6:50 remaining in the second quarter Sunday. The Cardinals led 17-6 when they took over on their own 25-yard line.

Arizona drove into the red zone, and running back James Conner reached the 2-yard line on first down. This set the stage for MegaWatt, where defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Leki Fotu entered the game, ostensibly as blocking backs. In this case, they lined up in front of and to the front left of Murray.

Said head coach Kliff Kingsbury afterward, “That was just some trickeration, some decoration, but I'm sure they were excited to be in there.”

It worked like a charm. With everyone expecting the play to be run to the left, Murray took the snap and ran right for a frighteningly easy 2-yard touchdown.

Said Watt, “It was good. I mean, I think we had a good idea, obviously, that there'd be some attention paid to that when I stepped in and it worked out perfectly. It's good. Whatever I can do to help the team. That's what I've said the whole time. So if it takes that, if it takes blocking down there, whatever they need me to do. I'm just here to help us win.”

As for how the alignment came about and how much he knew about the play, Watt said, “I was mic’d up and I think they caught it where I said I didn't know where the play was going. That's not a joke. I did not know where the play was going. We put the play in and it was kind of like a throwaway conversation like, ‘Hey, we're gonna have MegaWatt in this week, you'll line up in the backfield and go here.’

“And I said, ‘OK.’ We walked through it one single time with me and Leki all week. But even in the walk-through. I was just focused on what we were doing. I wasn't 100% sure where the ball went. And then I went to block the guy and he wasn't even trying to get me, so I was like all right, the ball’s probably not here. And I looked on the Jumbotron and Kyler was in the end zone. That's fine. It works for me. I don't care. I don't care what happens, I was gonna block whoever I was supposed to block.”