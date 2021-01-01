Memory Lane: The Cardinals Have Been in 'Win and You're in' Positions Before

The Arizona Cardinals have endured heartbreaks and celebrated triumphs in Week 17s past. Sunday will be the latest chapter.

On Dec. 16, 1984, the former St. Louis Cardinals' playoffs arrived early.

Entering the final week of the season, they were 9-6, and in second place in the NFC East. They trailed their next opponents, 10-5 Washington, and were ahead of the 9-7 New York Giants, who had lost the day before.

St. Louis had defeated Washington earlier in the season, meaning that the final game between the two amounted to a division championship.

A win on the road, and the Cardinals would be in the playoffs for the second time in three years. A Cardinals loss would put them behind New York, ending the season.

The Cardinals fell behind 13-0 and then 20-7 in the first half, but stormed back to take a 27-26 fourth-quarter lead. Quarterback Neil Lomax passed for 468 yards and the St. Louis defense held quarterback Joe Theismann and a high-powered Washington offense to six points in the second half.

After a Washington field goal, the Cardinals drove across midfield on the game's final drive, setting up Neil O'Donoghue's game-deciding 50-yard kick. He missed short and to the left as time expired, and the Cardinals lost 29-27.

They never got that close to the playoffs until after they moved to Arizona in 1988.

Since they took residence in the Valley, the Cardinals have faced several situations in which their season came down to the final week.

Next Sunday will be latest example, as a win over the Los Angeles Rams results in a playoff berth. A loss would mean a once 5-2 team will watch the rest of the season from home.

"It's very difficult to be able to make the tournament," longtime wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said last week. "It's great to be able to control your own destiny.

"That's all you can ask for."

He was involved the last time the Cardinals faced a similar final Sunday in 2013, the first season with head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer. However, that team did not fully control its own playoff fate.

The Cardinals were 10-5, just outside the postseason picture. The 11-4 San Francisco 49ers had locked up a playoff berth and were the top wild-card team, while the 10-5 New Orleans Saints held the second spot via a head-to-head tiebreaker.

So, Arizona needed to beat the 49ers, who were still in division contention, and have the Saints lose to a four-win Tampa Bay squad. The two games started at the same time. Those odds were a lot more slim than this season.

That Sunday went as sour as possible for Arizona.

At formerly named University of Phoenix Stadium, 49ers kicker Phil Dawson drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to hand Arizona a 23-20 loss.

However, the loss ended up having little effect, as New Orleans wrapped up a blowout win 11 minutes prior.

At 10-6, the Cardinals were out in a season that saw two of their division rivals make the NFC Championship Game.

"The thing that's really bad about the NFL is how abruptly it ends," Arians said after the game. "We were really hoping to be playing next weekend."

A similar instance occurred in 1994, when the Cardinals were in a three-way tie for the final wild-card spot at 8-7. Against the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona halfback Ronald Moore was stuffed at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game as the Cardinals fell 10-6 and missed their chance.

However, not every Cardinals Week 17 ended in disappointment.

The last true "win and you're in" scenario in Cardinals history was in 1998 against the 5-10 San Diego Chargers.

The Cardinals were led by head coach Vince Tobin and quarterback Jake Plummer.

They were 8-7, like in 2020, after back-to-back wins and in sole possession of the NFC's final wild-card spot. Chasing them were the Giants and Buccaneers, two teams that entered the week 7-8 and won their games. The Giants owned the head-to-head tiebreaker against Arizona, so there was no room for a loss.

The Cardinals defense started off strong, allowing three points in the first three quarters. Arizona looked to be in control, up 13-3 entering the final 15 minutes, but the Cardinals first three drives of the fourth quarter resulted in two three-and-outs and a missed field goal.

The Chargers went on a 10-0 run, as quarterback Craig Whelihan threw a 30-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-20 with 16 seconds left. The extra point tied the game.

''Sixteen seconds is a lot of time when you have Jake (Plummer),'' late safety Kwamie Lassiter said after the game.

The tide turned red when Eric Metcalf returned the following kickoff 46 yards and into Chargers territory.

Plummer then found receiver Frank Sanders for a 10-yard gain to the 34-yard line, where kicker Chris Jacke set up for the potential game-winning 52-yard field goal.

"Jacke" was being chanted by the 71,670 fans in the crowd.

Jacke tucked the ball inside the right upright to send the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since moving to Arizona. Fans stormed the field to celebrate as fireworks illuminated the sky above Sun Devil Stadium.

After that game, Plummer said he was done hearing about the Cardinals' drought, that he wanted to do something special.

They went on to win the franchise's first playoff game since relocation the following week.

On Sunday, the Cardinals have a shot to break another five-year playoff dry spell, the team's longest since 2007.

It has been a season of highs and opportunities lost for Arizona. Cornerback Patrick Peterson commented that he feels the team should not be in this position, but they are.

Several Cardinals players have stressed that despite what has happened this season, as linebacker De'Vondre Campbell had previously said, "everything they want is in front of them."

"It's in our hands," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "At the end of the day, we win and we're in and everybody understands that. That's what you play for, you play to control your own destiny, to make it into the playoffs, to win."

If history repeats itself, maybe Sunday's game even comes down to a last-second field goal.