NFL: No 2020 International Games; Cardinals Won't Play in Mexico City

Howard Balzer

The NFL will announce the 2020 schedule later this week and one thing will be missing: the annual international games.

That decision has a direct effect on the Cardinals, who were to play one of their eight “home” games in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were slated to play two of their home games for the first time in successive weeks at London’s Wembley Stadium, while the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins were the designated home teams for games at Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham.

Christopher Halpin, the league’s executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer, said, “After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK. We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

“We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.”

The four teams will now be adding those games to their packages of ticket sales for a season that has many contingencies and no one truly knows yet when it will actually start and if fans will be in attendance.

Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, one of the team’s two fourth-round draft picks, was asked about the cancellation during a videoconference Monday morning. It turns out Lawrence didn’t know about the decision.

Lawrence said he had just been talking to his agent about the game.

He said, “I'm glad you told me; I didn't even know that. I was talking to my agent. We were just talking. He was like, ‘Y'all got a game in Mexico City’ and I was like, I'm looking forward to it. So that's kind of a bummer. (But) we're just looking forward to getting through this pandemic, just getting through the next days and getting to better days. So whatever the NFL has to do for necessary adjustments, you got to do that. The No. 1 thing is safety for everybody's family and friends.”

