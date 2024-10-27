Dolphins, Cardinals Get Last Boost Before Week 8
The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins have released their list of inactives for Week 8's matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
For the Cardinals, Kei'Trel Clark, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Christian Jones, Travis Vokolek, Xavier Weaver and Roy Lopez are inactive today.
Previously, Arizona ruled out Lopez (ankle), Murphy-Bunting (neck) and Darius Robinson (personal) on Friday ahead of their road trip.
This is good news for the Cardinals, who saw starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum questionable with a groin injury that's followed him all season. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, did not participate on Thursday and practiced fully on Friday.
For the Dolphins, Kader Kohou, Jeff Wilson Jr., Storm Duck, Mohamed Kamara, Andrew Meyer, Tanner Conner and Zach Sieler are inactive.
Sieler is a big missing presence along the defensive front for Miami.
The Dolphins will also see Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill active this week. Both were questionable this week (Tagovailoa passed concussion protocol and Hill had a foot injury) though one of the NFL's dynamic duos will be back in action.
Cardinals-Dolphins is set for a 1:00 PM EST/10:00 AM AZ Time kickoff.
