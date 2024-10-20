Dolphins Hope to Get QB Back vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals still need to complete their Week 7 Monday Night Football battle against the Los Angeles Chargers, though some massive developments are taking place for next week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins are hoping to get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for their Week 8 home battle against the Cardinals, according to ESPN.
Tagovailoa - who has an extensive track record with head injuries - suffered a concussion in Week 2 and will likely have his 21-day practice window opened this coming week.
From Adam Schefter:
"Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was expected to resume practicing next week, with the hopes of being able to play next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, sources confirmed to ESPN.
"Tagovailoa remained in the concussion protocol and was subject to the NFL's return-to-play provisions, which would play a crucial step in determining whether he could return.
"Despite his most recent concussion, Tagovailoa planned to attempt to return to playing football, and it no longer seemed to be a question."
Both the Cardinals and Dolphins approached Week 7 with just two wins on the season, though Miami is coming off a bye week in Week 6. Miami's lone win without Tagovailoa came in a 15-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 5.
Both teams will host their first practice of the week on Wednesday, and though Tagovailoa's status will be something to monitor through the week, there appears to be optimism the Dolphins will get their guy back in the lineup against Arizona.
