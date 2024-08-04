Dolphins Sign Former Cardinals Guard
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals guard Sean Harlow is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to the team's website:
"Harlow has played in 41 career games with eight starts – five at left guard and three at center. He spent time with the N.Y. Giants and Dallas in 2023 after playing two seasons with Arizona (2021-22) and four with Atlanta (2017, 2018-20). He also had a stint on Indianapolis's practice squad in 2018. Harlow was a fourth-round pick (136th overall) by Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Oregon State."
How does Harlow fit in Miami? Alain Poupart of Dolphins on SI says anything is up for grabs:
"Harlow joins a guard group that's been without projected starter Isaiah Wynn throughout training camp as he continues to sit on the Active/PUP list," he wrote.
"... The guard position has been and likely will continue to be among the most scrutinized on the Dolphins roster and it's fair to suggest that nothing is carved in stone when it comes to the starting lineup or roster spots."
Harlow played in 32 games during his stretch in Arizona, starting eight contests. According to Pro Football Reference, Harlow played one game at center for the Dallas Cowboys last season and seven games for the New York Giants at guard.
The Cardinals pay a visit to Miami in the 2024 season with a road game against the Dolphins on Oct. 27.