Dolphins Star Questionable vs Cardinals
The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report of Week 8.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report
IR - Tyler Huntley (right shoulder)
OUT - Kader Kohou (neck), Zach Sieler (eye)
DOUBTFUL - Storm Duck (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE - Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Tyreek Hill (foot)
Players such as Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell, Liam Echienberg, Jevon Holland, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaylen Waddle were removed and are good to go for Sunday.
The big names on the report are Tagovailoa and Hill.
Tagovailoa cleared the league's concussion protocol after being injured in Week 2 according to head coach Mike McDaniel and has practiced all week (Wednesday was limited, the last two days were full).
He must be listed as questionable by the NFL but he will play.
Hill was a late addition after practicing fully on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday and did not participate on Friday.
Earlier this week, Hill told his fantasy football managers to start him.
"We're back, baby! Strike up the f----- band, start me this week. Let's go!" he said.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
IR - Dennis Gardeck (knee)
OUT - Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and Darius Robinson (personal/calf)
QUESTIONABLE - Kelvin Beachum (groin)
Players such as Isaiah Adams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Christian Jones, Max Melton and Owen Pappoe were removed and have the green light for Sunday.
Beachum has dealt with the groin injury since early in the season and has managed to push through the injury.
Both teams will have the opportunity to elevate two players from the practice squad ahead of their game. Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.
